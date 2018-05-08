NHL Playoffs 2018: TV schedule, bracket, scores, series results, odds for Stanley Cup

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

Five teams remain in pursuit of the Stanley Cup after the Capitals exorcised their second-round demons on Monday night and eliminated the rival Penguins, the defending Stanley Cup champions, in overtime of Game 6. Elsewhere, the Predators made good on P.K. Subban's Game 6 guarantee with a dominating 4-0 win in Winnipeg to force a deciding Game 7 back in Nashville. The puck is set to drop on the final game of the second round on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Below you'll find the full playoff schedule, bracket (and results), which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

How to watch

TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network, SN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

(All times ET)

* - If necessary

Bracket

Second round



Thursday, April 26

Friday, April 27

Saturday, April 28

Sunday, April 29

Monday, April 30

Tuesday, May 1

Wednesday, May 2

Thursday, May 3

Friday, May 4

Saturday, May 5

Sunday, May 6

Monday, May 7

Thursday, May 10

Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Opening round

Wednesday, April 11

Thursday, April 12

Friday, April 13

Saturday, April 14

Sunday, April 15

Monday, April 16

Tuesday, April 17

Wednesday, April 18

Thursday, April 19

Friday, April 20

Saturday, April 21

Sunday, April 22

Wednesday, April 25

Boston Bruins 7, Toronto Maple Leafs 3 (Bruins win series 4-3)

NHL Playoffs odds

Here's a look at each team's projected odds to advance via SportsLine, not to mention their odds to win not only their conference, but also the Stanley Cup.