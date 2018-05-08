NHL Playoffs 2018: TV schedule, bracket, scores, series results, odds for Stanley Cup
Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs
Five teams remain in pursuit of the Stanley Cup after the Capitals exorcised their second-round demons on Monday night and eliminated the rival Penguins, the defending Stanley Cup champions, in overtime of Game 6. Elsewhere, the Predators made good on P.K. Subban's Game 6 guarantee with a dominating 4-0 win in Winnipeg to force a deciding Game 7 back in Nashville. The puck is set to drop on the final game of the second round on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
Below you'll find the full playoff schedule, bracket (and results), which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.
How to watch
TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network, SN
Follow: CBS Sports App
(All times ET)
Bracket
Second round
Thursday, April 26
Friday, April 27
Saturday, April 28
Sunday, April 29
Monday, April 30
Tuesday, May 1
Wednesday, May 2
Thursday, May 3
Friday, May 4
Saturday, May 5
Sunday, May 6
- Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Boston Bruins 1 (Lightning win series 4-1)
- Vegas Golden Knights 3, San Jose Sharks 0 (Golden Knights win series 4-2)
Monday, May 7
- Washington Capitals 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 1 (OT) (Capitals win series 4-2)
- Nashville Predators 4, Winnipeg Jets 0 (Series tied 3-3)
Thursday, May 10
- Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.
Opening round
Wednesday, April 11
- Pittsburgh Penguins 7, Philadelphia Flyers 0
- Winnipeg Jets 3, Minnesota Wild 2
- Vegas Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0
Thursday, April 12
- Boston Bruins 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 1
- Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New Jersey Devils 2
- Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Washington Capitals 3 (OT)
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 2
- San Jose Sharks 3, Anaheim Ducks 0
Friday, April 13
- Philadelphia Flyers 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
- Winnipeg Jets 4, Minnesota Wild 1
- Golden Knights 2, Kings 1
Saturday, April 14
- Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New Jersey Devils 3
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 4
- Boston Bruins 7, Toronto Maple Leafs 3
- San Jose Sharks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2
Sunday, April 15
- Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 1
- Minnesota Wild 6, Winnipeg Jets 2
- Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Washington Capitals 4 (OT)
- Vegas Golden Knights 3, Los Angeles Kings 2
Monday, April 16
- Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Boston Bruins 2
- New Jersey Devils 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
- Colorado Avalanche 5, Nashville Predators 3
- San Jose Sharks 8, Anaheim Ducks 1
Tuesday, April 17
- Washington Capitals 3, Columbus Blue Jacket 2 (2OT)
- Winnipeg Jets 2, Minnesota Wild 0
- Vegas Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0 (Golden Knights win series 4-0)
Wednesday, April 18
- Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0
- Tampa Bay Lightning 3, New Jersey Devils 1
- Nashville Predators 3, Colorado Avalanche 2
- San Jose Sharks 2, Anaheim Ducks 1 (Sharks win series 4-0)
Thursday, April 19
Friday, April 20
- Philadelphia Flyers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2
- Winnipeg Jets 5, Minnesota Wild 0 (Jets win series 4-1)
- Colorado Avalanche 2, Nashville Predators 1
Saturday, April 21
- Tampa Bay Lightning 3, New Jersey Devils 1 (Lightning win series 4-1)
- Washington Capitals 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (OT)
- Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Boston Bruins 3
Sunday, April 22
- Pittsburgh Penguins 8, Philadelphia Flyers 5 (Penguins win series 4-2)
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 0 (Predators win series 4-2)
Monday, April 23
- Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Boston Bruins 1 (Series tied 3-3)
- Washington Capitals 6, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (Capitals win series 4-2)
Wednesday, April 25
- Boston Bruins 7, Toronto Maple Leafs 3 (Bruins win series 4-3)
NHL Playoffs odds
Here's a look at each team's projected odds to advance via SportsLine, not to mention their odds to win not only their conference, but also the Stanley Cup.
