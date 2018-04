NHL playoffs 2018 TV schedule: Scores, bracket, series results, odds for Stanley Cup

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

How's your playoff beard looking? Good? Great, because, let's be honest, the Stanley Cup playoffs are the best two months in sports, period, and you're not going to want to miss a moment. You can shave in June. The postseason can be an intense, grueling journey, so come along for the ride as sixteen teams vie for a shot at glory and to get their names etched on the Stanley Cup. There have already been some great games already, and there are sure to be plenty more to come.

Below you'll find the full playoff schedule, bracket (and results), which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

How to watch

TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network, SN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

(All times ET)

* - If necessary

Bracket

Opening round

Wednesday, April 11

Thursday, April 12

Friday, April 13

Saturday, April 14

Sunday, April 15

Monday, April 16

Tuesday, April 17

Wednesday, April 18

Thursday, April 19

Friday, April 20

Saturday, April 21

New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, 3 p.m. -- NBC, NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports



Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. -- NBC, NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports



Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Sunday, April 22

*Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, TBD



Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, TBD

Monday, April 23

*Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, TBD



*Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, TBD



Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, TBD



Tuesday, April 24

*Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, TBD



*Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TBD



Wednesday, April 25

*Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, TBD



*New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD



*Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, TBD



NHL Playoffs odds

Here's a look at each team's projected odds to advance via SportsLine, not to mention their odds to win not only their conference, but also the Stanley Cup.