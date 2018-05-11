NHL playoffs 2018: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights scores, schedule, TV channel, odds

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

After the second round of Stanley Cup playoff action, only four teams remain in the hunt for a 2018 championship. Two of those four entered this postseason with absolutely zero playoff series victories under their belt. And it's those two -- the Winnipeg Jets and the Vegas Golden Knights -- who will square off in the Western Conference Finals for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

Neither the Jets nor the Golden Knights, who had some of the strongest regular seasons in the conference, came into the 16-team playoff picture as slouches. But neither was anticipated to be one step away from the Final, either. Winnipeg used its explosive, young offensive core, headlined by Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele, to steamroll the Minnesota Wild and then outdo consensus Cup favorites in the Presidents' Trophy-winning Nashville Predators. And the Golden Knights, in their inaugural NHL season, with a roster assembled less than a year ago via an expansion draft, simply dominated their way to this point behind career gems from goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

In the conference finals, they meet. With either the high-flying Tampa Bay Lightning or resilient Washington Capitals waiting on the other side, it's up to the Jets and the Golden Knights to duke it out and represent the West.

How to watch

TV: NBC, NBCS

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

(All times Eastern)

Game 1 (in Winnipeg): Saturday, May 12, 7 p.m. (NBC, TVA Sports)



Saturday, May 12, 7 p.m. (NBC, TVA Sports) Game 2 (in Winnipeg): Monday, May 14, 8 p.m. (NBCSN, TVA Sports)

Monday, May 14, 8 p.m. (NBCSN, TVA Sports) Game 3 (in Vegas): Wednesday, May 16, 9 p.m. (NBCSN, TVA Sports)

Wednesday, May 16, 9 p.m. (NBCSN, TVA Sports) Game 4 (in Vegas): Friday, May 18, 8 p.m. (NBCSN, TVA Sports)

Friday, May 18, 8 p.m. (NBCSN, TVA Sports) Game 5* (in Winnipeg): Sunday, May 20, 3 p.m. (NBC, TVA Sports)

Sunday, May 20, 3 p.m. (NBC, TVA Sports) Game 6* (in Vegas): Tuesday, May 22, 9 p.m. (NBCSN, TVA Sports)

Tuesday, May 22, 9 p.m. (NBCSN, TVA Sports) Game 7* (in Winnipeg): Thursday, May 24, 8 p.m. (NBCSN, TVA Sports)

* = if necessary

NHL playoffs odds

Here's a look at each team's projected odds to advance via SportsLine, not to mention their odds to win not only their conference, but also the Stanley Cup.

Matchup breakdown

There should be plenty of battles near the net in the Jets-Golden Knights Western Conference Finals. USATSI

Offense

Here's everything you need to know: The Jets didn't get a crazy amount of production from Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers against the Predators in the second round, and yet Winnipeg still dropped 22 total goals -- including five games of at least four goals -- on Pekka Rinne and a Nashville team known for its stingy defense. Their offense is for real, and that's in large part due to the help that Scheifele and deadline pickup Paul Stastny provide at center. Vegas is balanced, that's for sure, and Jonathan Marchessault or William Karlsson are prone to break off big games, but the depth and talent is skewed pretty clearly in the Jets' favor.

Edge: Jets

Defense

It's not insane to consider the Golden Knights here, because, like their offensive output, their blue line is fueled largely by shared production, not a single or even a pair of defensemen running the show. And only twice in Vegas' 10 postseason games has the opponent even scored more than three goals. But a lot of that credit belongs in the next section. The Jets simply have more impact potential in this area, what with Dustin Byfuglien chipping in on offense -- when he's not frustrating opponents -- and guys like Jacob Trouba stepping up under the bright lights.

Edge: Jets

Goaltending

Connor Hellebuyck is among the game's top young goalies, and while the Vezina Trophy candidate's numbers aren't quite as pretty in some areas as, say, those of the now-dispatched Pekka Rinne, he's never allowed major slip-ups to throw him completely off the rails during the postseason, and that means he's a safe bet even if Vegas finds a way to pour it on early in the series. Fleury has also had some sour playoff memories from his time with the Penguins. But like Rinne, he's got the obvious edge in experience, and he's also playing maybe the best hockey of his esteemed career with four playoff shutouts -- and he's doing it on plenty of rest.

Edge: Golden Knights

Special teams

This one could swing either way, and because of that, it might be the X-factor in a series against two very different teams. Winnipeg is good enough in both capitalizing on extra-man advantages and spoiling them for the other side, whereas Vegas could stand to improve on power plays but dominates the NHL in killing penalties. For the purpose of this matchup, the Golden Knights will probably benefit the most from thwarting Jets power plays -- if they plan to win the series by playing their game and stealing a couple low-scoring affairs. Winnipeg has a lot of firepower to deal with, though, so this is closer than you think.

Edge: Golden Knights

Predictions





Skiver: These are two teams I heavily underestimated -- or rather -- I heavily overestimated experience. Both of these teams have crazy goal scorers, decent defense and good goalies. Ultimately, I think the Jets' edge on defense, as marginal as it is, gives them a win. Jets in 7.

Benjamin: Just like Tampa Bay makes quite a bit more sense than the Capitals in the East, where Washington is still fighting the shadow of its own history, the Jets seem a whole lot more dangerous on paper, and in reality, they've been a Cup sleeper-in-the-making for a while. But just like I picked the Caps to keep up their magic, I can't back away from Vegas now. The Knights may be down in star power, but they've got Flower Power in the net, and their teamwork has been too remarkable a story to end now. Golden Knights in 7.

Blackburn: I've been doubting Vegas this entire season and they haven't stopped making me look foolish, but I'm already in too deep to reverse course. The Jets are as dangerous and well-rounded as any team in the league, and I think their front six has enough firepower to finally bring down the wall that has been Marc-Andre Fleury. Winnipeg will finally be the team to bring Vegas' inaugural season to an end. Jets in 5.