NHL Playoffs 2019: Blues bounce back with impressive win over Sharks in Game 2

The Blues dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference finals to the Sharks in pretty brutal fashion, marking just the second time all postseason that they've trailed in a series. But St. Louis has been a very strong road team in these playoffs and they bounced back with a big 4-2 win in Game 2 on Monday night.

The Blues did a strong job of limiting the Sharks' explosive offense, pushing a large number of San Jose's opportunities to the outside and keeping pressure off goalie Jordan Binnington. Sharks center Logan Couture, who leads the playoffs in goals and points, did manage to score both of his team's goals in the loss.

As a result of Monday's victory this series heads back to St. Louis all knotted up at 1-1

NHL Playoffs for Monday, May 13

Game 2: FINAL - Blues 4, Sharks 2 (Series tied 1-1) | Box score

Blues even the series

St. Louis added an insurance marker with this beautiful goal on the rush late in the third period. Get a load of the centering feed from Alex Steen to set up Oskar Sundqvist.

Unreal centering pass by Steen here pic.twitter.com/BwPBxBi02Z — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 14, 2019

Bortuzzo? Bortuzzo!

Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo closed out the second period by scoring the first playoff goal of his career, and it was a beauty. The Blues showcased some great puck movement and Bortuzzo was able to catch Joe Thornton wandering too high in the zone before burning him and then beating Martin Jones with a sweet backhand.

Robert Bortuzzo punks Joe Thornton and Martin Jones for the lead pic.twitter.com/Aa4eiuv92o — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 14, 2019

That was a massive goal for St. Louis, as it helped them reclaim some momentum and take a 3-2 lead into the third period.

The Couture Show continues

The Blues increased their lead to 2-0 with the help of a goal from Vince Dunn, but the lead didn't survive long.

Logan Couture is the leader in the clubhouse for the Conn Smythe race at the moment and he only continues to get stronger as the playoffs progress. Couture added two more goals to his total during the second period on Monday night, giving him 13 on the postseason.

The first came shorthanded after Couture forced a turnover and then scored on the breakaway.

Logan Couture shorthanded breakaway goal pic.twitter.com/hFcT26ciMN — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 14, 2019

Then, just a few minutes later, Couture scored again on the rush following a Blues turnover.

And another for Couture. His 13th of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/ta5dxbuzXh — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 14, 2019

Those quick strikes from Couture tied the game in the second period as the Sharks seized back control of the game.

Blues jump out to quick lead

The Blues came out of the gate strong in Game 2 and were able to find some early offense when Jaden Schwartz found himself with time and space in the slot and fired a shot past Martin Jones.

Jaden Schwartz gets the Blues on the board early pic.twitter.com/bOldiJXoGu — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 14, 2019

That goal came just two-and-a-half minutes into the game and gave Schwartz his ninth goal in 15 postseason games. For reference, the Blues forward had just 11 goals in 69 regular-season games this year.

St. Louis definitely came out with better legs than the Sharks, who looked a little flat to start the opening period. However, San Jose did eventually find their game and started putting together some really solid play to finish out the period. After the opening 20 minutes, the Sharks lead in shots (9-6) and scoring chances (10-3) but still trail by one.