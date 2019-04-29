NHL Playoffs 2019: Blues take on Stars in pivotal Game 3 matchup as series moves to Dallas

For the second series in a row, the Stars are heading to Dallas having stolen home ice. It ended in a series win against the Predators, and they're hoping to take a step in the right direction against the Blues on Monday. With the series tied 1-1, it's a big game for a Stars team that is at its best when protecting leads.

Early on, this series has had a similar look to the Stars' series against the Predators. Relatively low-scoring games -- although the Stars did notch their third four-plus goal game of the postseason in Game 2 -- and a lot of strong Ben Bishop showings. Bishop has more than earned his No. 1 spot this postseason, as he continues to post an impressive save percentage of .938, trailing only the Islanders' Robin Lehner.

For the Blues, the question remains: Who will consistently post goals? Vladimir Tarasenko doubled his total playoff goals with two in Game 1, but he was held scoreless in Game 2. The Blues are still looking for consistency in this postseason.

The Stars, meanwhile, also lack a consistent scoring threat. Mats Zuccarello has had some timely goals for Dallas, but the team doesn't have anyone with five postseason goals. It is, of course, understandable for the Stars to keep leaning on their Vezina Trophy finalist goalie, but they will need some goals at some point in this postseason.

NHL Playoffs schedule for Monday, April 29