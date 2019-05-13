NHL Playoffs 2019: Blues try to even series vs. Sharks after lopsided Game 1

Martin Jones by no means had his best game in Game 1 against the Blues, but it was enough. The Sharks put six goals on the board against St. Louis to kick off the Western Conference Final with a win. Logan Couture and Timo Meier each put up two goals in the 6-3 win. Joe Pavelski and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks.

In Game 2, the Blues will try to take advantage of the Sharks 'struggling goaltending and steal a game before the series moves to St. Louis. Neither Jaden Schwartz nor Vladimir Tarasenko scored in Game 1, something they'll undoubtedly try to rectify on Monday.

Should the Sharks win this game, they know that the pressure is on the Blues to come back. This is the second time all postseason the Blues have trailed in a series -- the other being against the Stars entering Game 5 -- so we know that one game is just a blip on the radar. Craig Berube has this looking like a resilient team right now, so even after a poor start they have a lot of time to right the ship.

NHL Playoffs for Monday, May 13