NHL Playoffs 2019: Bruins knock out Blue Jackets, Avalanche try to fend off Sharks in pair of Game 6s

On Monday, two road teams looked to try to end their respective series and avoid decisive Game 7s.

The Bruins successfully accomplished that task with a Game 6 shutout victory in Columbus, making it three straight wins to close out their series with the Blue Jackets. For Columbus, it's the end of the road following a stunning sweep of the Lightning in the first round.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, will try to stay alive at home against the Sharks, who are giving the Avs some problems with their depth. Nathan MacKinnon finally had his point streak snapped in Game 5, and the result was a one-goal performance from the Avalanche in a 2-1 loss. Colorado was never able to get it going in the series-swinging Game 5, and they find themselves now having to survive at home.

For the Sharks, although Joe Pavelski is skating with the team again, he isn't expected back on Monday. Tomas Hertl had their two goals on Saturday, and if they're able to seal things up Monday they'll have Hertl and a strong defensive plan to thank for it.

NHL Playoff schedule for Monday, May 6

Game 6: FINAL -- Bruins 3, Blue Jackets 0 (Bruins win 4-2) | Box score

Game 6: San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche (Sharks lead 3-2), 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN | Preview

Boston closes out in third

The Bruins got some great goaltending from Tuukka Rask and some help from the posts behind him during the third period. They were able to finish off the Jackets with two insurance goals, the first coming from Marcus Johansson on a soft goal allowed by Sergei Bobrovsky.

The next came from ... David Backes? Yes, David Backes.

KRUG FINDS BACKES TO MAKE IT 3-0!!! #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Ek4ru7oYMs — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) May 7, 2019

Boston held on to close out the series with a 3-0 win, punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruins get on board first, and also get lucky

After having a goal taken away in the first, the Bruins found one that stuck in the second period. After Jake DeBrusk rang the post on a chance, David Krejci unloaded on the rebound and blasted a slapper past Sergei Bobrovsky.

David Krejci with the BOMB pic.twitter.com/2OezXyE3Qv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 7, 2019

The Blue Jackets got several power-play opportunities in the second period, including one that came at the end of the frame thanks to this hit thrown by Charlie McAvoy.

McAvoy only gets two minutes for this. Wow. pic.twitter.com/5c1XtSetR4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 7, 2019

McAvoy only received a two minute minor for that hit, which is surprising considering the head was the principle point of contact. It should be noted that the language of the rule book suggests that major penalties aren't an option for the "Illegal Check To The Head" classification unless referees believe that there was deliberate attempt to injure. Regardless, there's a chance that McAvoy could see supplemental discipline from the league after this game.

A scoreless but entertaining first in Columbus

It was a scoreless first 20 for Game 6 in Columbus but the action was more entertaining than the box score might lead on. The Bruins thought they took a 1-0 lead right after a power play expired, but that goal was wiped off the board thanks to a goaltender interference ruling following review. Officials determined that Joakim Nordstrom interfered with Sergei Bobrovsky and didn't give him a fair chance at stopping a shot from Sean Kuraly about midway through the first period. Have a look:

Yeah I don’t know so take your best guess pic.twitter.com/PQ40eAjO6o — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 6, 2019

After #CBJ challenges, the call on the ice is overturned, and the goal is waved off. John Tortorella and the Blue Jackets challenged two goals in the regular season for interference, but neither was overturned. Stick taps to the CBJ bench and video coach Dan Singleton here. pic.twitter.com/SbyyFuE2Aj — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 6, 2019

The game remained 0-0 but escalated to a sizzling pace as it carried on. Both teams combined for 11 five-on-five high-danger scoring chances, with the Bruins holding the edge 7-4.