NHL Playoffs 2019: Bruins look to knock out Blue Jackets, Avalanche try to fend off Sharks in pair of Game 6s

On Monday, two road teams will try to end their respective series and avoid decisive Game 7s. First, the Bruins travel to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets, and following that will be the Sharks vs. Avalanche. Only one game between the Bruins and Blue Jackets has been decided by multiple goals to this point, as the Blue Jackets continue to give Boston problems.

Despite those problems, the Bruins have fought their way to a series lead. David Pastrnak, who scored a pair of goals, was the catalyst in a 4-3, Game 5 win. Ryan Dzingel, Seth Jones and Dean Kukan each netted one for the Blue Jackets.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, are struggling to deal with the depth of the Sharks. Nathan MacKinnon finally had his point streak snapped in Game 5, and the result was a one-goal performance from the Avalanche in a 2-1 loss. Colorado was never able to get it going in the series-swinging Game 5, and they find themselves now having to survive at home.

For the Sharks, although Joe Pavelski is skating with the team again, he isn't expected back on Monday. Tomas Hertl had their two goals on Saturday, and if they're able to seal things up Monday they'll have Hertl and a strong defensive plan to thank for it.

NHL Playoff schedule for Monday, May 6