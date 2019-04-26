NHL Playoffs 2019: Bruins rally to beat Blue Jackets in OT; Blues host Stars as second round begins

The Blue Jackets got a long rest after sweeping the Lightning in the first round, but they returned to action for Game 1 of their series against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. The Bruins, who are just a few days removed from a Game 7 win over Toronto, came out with more jump, but they needed late game dramatics in order to take the series opener.

Out west, the Blues will be taking on the Stars. Dallas was able to beat the Predators in the opening round, while the Blues knocked out the Jets. These two teams put together some impressive games behind solid defense and goal-keeping, so look for more of the same on Thursday. Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov will be leading the Stars, whereas the Blues hope that Jaden Schwartz can continue his dominance on the second line.

NHL playoffs on Thursday, April 25

Game 1: Bruins 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT) | Box score

Game 1: Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET

Bruins recover to win Game 1

The same connection that tied the game for the Bruins late in regulation is the one that wins it for them in overtime. Once again, Marcus Johansson finds Charlie Coyle with a great pass and Coyle finishes for the big goal.

Johansson to Coyle (again) and the Bruins win Game 1 pic.twitter.com/Qnp5hYXiWB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 26, 2019

The two forwards that the Bruins traded for at the deadline have come up huge over the past few games. Danton Heinen also made a great stretch to keep the play onside just prior to the goal.

Boston certainly made it more stressful than it needed to be, but they take Game 1 nonetheless.

Columbus finally breaks through, but Bruins answer

Remember how I wondered if the Bruins' missed chances would come back to haunt them? Well, the chickens came home to roost in the third period when the Blue Jackets finally broke through by scoring twice in 13 seconds. Both goals came on deflections in front of Tuukka Rask.

Blue Jackets lead 13 seconds after getting first goal pic.twitter.com/rWpOD12Y7s — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 26, 2019

It was a very unfortunate (and yet entirely predictable) development in the third for Boston. But the Bruins did manage to pull even late in the period when Marcus Johansson delivered a great backhand pass to Charlie Coyle, who pounded in the one-timer to force overtime.

Charlie Coyle for the tie pic.twitter.com/sAPIo9UFTy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 26, 2019

We ended the first round with overtime, so we may as well begin the second round with it too, huh?

Boston still in control, but lead not growing

This game has been nearly all Bruins through 40 minutes, but Boston's lead is still just 1-0. The Bruins lead in shot attempts (43-26), shots on net (20-14) and scoring chances (21-12), but they've whiffed on opportunities, hit posts and been denied by Bobrovsky.

They've clearly been the better team thus far, but you wonder if all these missed chances will come back to bite them in the third period of a very close game.

Bruins dominate opening period

There was plenty of "rest vs. rust" debate heading into Game 1 and apparently for good reason. The Blue Jackets came out looking like a team that hasn't played in over a week, as the Bruins took it to them in the opening period. Boston dominated possession and out-shot Columbus 14-4 but they only got one goal to show for it thanks to a strong performance from Sergei Bobrovsky.

That goal? A shorthanded tally from Noel Acciari.

Noel Acciari opens up the scoring with a shorty pic.twitter.com/gIOvgCqXr6 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 25, 2019

That period could be a bad omen for the Bruins, as the Tampa Bay Lightning also dominated their first period and scored a series-opening shorthanded goal against the Blue Jackets in the first round. We all know how that turned out...