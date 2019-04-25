NHL Playoffs 2019: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets in Boston, Blues host Stars as second round begins
The Bruins will look to top the Lightning's total wins against the Blue Jackets in Game 1
The Blue Jackets swept away the Lightning in the first round, so they've been resting for quite a while. Their life isn't going to get any easier, though. Columbus now finds itself going from facing No. 1 to No. 2 as they'll be playing the Bruins now. The series begins in Boston. The Bruins survived a seven-game series against the Maple Leafs with a win on Tuesday, so they'll need to show an impressive turnaround time.
Out West, the Blues will be taking on the Stars. Dallas was able to beat the Predators in the opening round, while the Blues knocked out the Jets. These two teams put together some impressive games behind solid defense and goal-keeping, so look for more of the same on Thursday. Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov will be leading the Stars, whereas the Blues hope that Jaden Schwartz can continue his dominance on the second line.
The action begins with Blue Jackets vs. Bruins, as Columbus tries to continue to prove its trade deadline investments were worth it.
NHL playoffs on Thursday, April 25
- Game 1: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET | Preview
- Game 1: Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET | Preview
