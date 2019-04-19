NHL Playoffs 2019: Friday schedule, scores, times, TV channels, live updates

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are back in action on Friday night, and one team could be advancing thanks to an overtime victory in Game 4.

The Colorado Avalanche are on the verge of eliminating the Western Conference's No. 1 contender, the Calgary Flames. Colorado entered the 2018-19 postseason as heavy underdogs to Calgary but now owns a 3-1 series advantage coming into Friday night's Game 5. Behind Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and a first line loaded with firepower, the Avs will have their first shot at ousting Calgary to start the weekend -- and advancing to a next-round matchup with either the San Jose Sharks or Vegas Golden Knights.

The rival Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will also be back at it on Friday, and with the series tied at two games apiece, it's time for one Atlantic Division foe to take a step forward. With the Tampa Bay Lightning already out after their monumental crumble against the Columbus Blue Jackets, it's up to Boston and Toronto to represent the Atlantic moving forward.

Here's how to tune in for Friday's NHL action:

NHL playoff schedule for Friday, April 19

Game 5: Maple Leafs at Bruins (Series tied 2-2), 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN -- Preview

Game 5: Avalanche at Flames (COL leads 3-1), 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN -- Preview

NHL playoff schedule for Saturday, April 20