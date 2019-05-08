NHL Playoffs 2019: Sharks vs. Avalanche odds, picks, Game 7 predictions from proven model on 18-9 run

A spot in the Western Conference finals is on the line Wednesday night when the San Jose Sharks host the Colorado Avalanche in a decisive Game 7. The action in the 2019 NHL Playoffs gets underway at 9 p.m. ET from the SAP Center at San Jose as both teams try to move one step closer to the Stanley Cup. The series itself couldn't be any closer: the Sharks and Avalanche have alternated wins through the first six games, with San Jose scoring 17 goals and Colorado tallying 16. One major storyline is the possible return of Sharks leader Joe Pavelski, who has missed the entire series after an injury in Game 7 of the team's series against Vegas. There's a chance the team captain returns to the ice for Wednesday's do-or-die showdown in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Oddsmakers list San Jose as a -141 favorite (risk $141 to win $100) in the latest Avalanche vs. Sharks odds, with the over-under for total goals scored set at 5.5. Before you make any Avalanche vs. Sharks picks or 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered this week on a sizzling 18-9 run on its top-rated money line picks, returning over $1,000 to $100 players.

Now the model has crunched the numbers for Game 7 of Avalanche vs. Sharks in the NHL Playoffs 2019. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also says one side of the money line carries all the value, making it a must-back. That pick is available exclusively at SportsLine.

Pavelski scored a team-high 38 goals during the season and is the undisputed leader on the ice for San Jose. He skated with the team prior to Monday's Game 6 in Denver. In Pavelski's absence, Logan Couture has stepped up. He has an NHL-high nine goals this postseason, while a pair of defensemen, Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, each have 11 points.

It's also difficult for any team to win at the Shark Tank. San Jose was 25-11-5 there in the regular season and has won 18 of its last 20 overall at home.

But just because San Jose is at home and loaded with playoff experience doesn't mean it is the best value on the Avalanche vs. Sharks money line.

One of the youngest teams in the NHL, Colorado's future looks bright, but the timeline for success was pushed forward. The Avs eliminated the top-seeded Calgary Flames in the first round of the 2019 NHL Playoffs and now have the 2-seed Sharks on the ropes.

Nathan MacKinnon, who had 13 points in the first eight games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019 after accumulating 99 points (41 goals, 58 assists, both team-highs) in the regular season, was blanked in Games 5 and 6. While San Jose has superior depth, the Avs may have one of the best frontlines in the game with MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen (five goals, eight assists in the playoffs) and Gabriel Landeskog (three goals, four assists), who scored the game-winning goal in OT of Game 6.

Colorado may have found its rhythm at the right time too. The Avalanche were just 5-14 in overtime games in the regular season, but are closing it out in the NHL Playoffs 2019, a perfect 3-for-3 in extra time. They're 13-3 in their last 16 games on just one day's rest, a key trait that could pay off again Wednesday.

So who wins Avalanche vs. Sharks? Which side of the money line is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong pick for Game 7, all from the advanced computer model on a sizzling 18-9 run.