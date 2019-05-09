NHL Playoffs 2019: Stanley Cup odds, predictions, picks, and teams to avoid from proven expert on 7-0 run

The 2019 NHL Playoffs have been memorable so far. We saw every division winner get knocked out in the first round of the postseason for the first time in NHL history. The second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs provided just as much drama, as the St. Louis Blues knocked off the Dallas Stars in a thrilling double-overtime victory in Game 7. Elsewhere, the Carolina Hurricanes, who squeaked into the Stanley Cup playoffs as a wild card, knocked off Alex Ovechkin and the reigning champion Washington Capitals in the first round before dismantling the New York Islanders in four games in the second round. The Hurricanes will now face the Boston Bruins, who are making their first appearance in the Eastern Conference finals since 2013. Boston enters the NHL Conference Finals as 9-5 favorites to win it all in the current 2019 Stanley Cup odds. The Bruins are followed closely by the Sharks (12-5), Blues (11-4) and Hurricanes (4-1). With just four teams remaining, be sure to see the NHL Playoff predictions from SportsLine hockey guru David Kelly before locking in your 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs picks.

Kelly, an esteemed NHL handicapper who returned almost $3,500 on his NHL picks last season, has been on some impressive NHL runs this season as well. He entered the playoffs on a 7-0 heater on all of his NHL picks and has also nailed 19 of his last 32 NHL picks against the spread overall. Anybody who has been following along is way, way up.

Now, Kelly has examined both conference final matchups and locked in his 2019 NHL Playoffs picks to advance to the finals.

We can tell you Kelly says the Western Conference series between the Sharks and Blues will go the full seven games. The Sharks, who are making their first Western Conference finals appearance since 2016, are fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Colorado Avalanche and rallied to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime to win Game 7 in the first round. It's the first time in San Jose's history that the Sharks have won multiple Game 7's in a single postseason.

Meanwhile, the Blues advanced after beating the Dallas Stars in Game 7 thanks to a dramatic double-overtime goal by Patrick Maroon.

Game 1 of the Western Conference finals gets underway Saturday in San Jose. The Sharks enter Saturday's tilt having won seven of their last 10 games, while the Blues are 12-6 over their last 18 and 5-1 in their last six road games. Kelly expects this series to be a highly-contested bout that will go the distance.

