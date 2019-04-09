NHL Playoffs 2019: Stanley Cup odds, predictions, picks, teams to avoid from expert on 7-0 run

The 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs open Wednesday with the Tampa Bay Lightning listed as 2-1 favorites to win it all by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, but they will be challenged by a slew of imposing contenders. The Calgary Flames (10-1), Vegas Golden Knights (10-1), Boston Bruins (12-1), Washington Capitals (12-1), Nashville Predators (12-1), San Jose Sharks (12-1) and St. Louis Blues (14-1) all look dangerous entering the long, grueling NHL playoffs 2019. Before you make your Stanley Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's resident hockey expert, David Kelly, has to say. A Toronto-born hockey analyst with multiple advanced degrees, Kelly is on a mind-blowing run with NHL picks.

He has nailed his last seven picks and nine of his last 10. Anyone following those picks is way, way up. Now, Kelly has examined the odds of every team winning the 2019 Stanley Cup and locked in his top targets and teams to avoid like the plague. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's eyeing the Golden Knights (10-1), who reached the Stanley Cup Finals a year ago. Vegas matches up well with the teams on its side of the bracket, Kelly said, and coach Gerard Gallant "is a master tactician. The Knights' style is perfectly suited for playoff-grind hockey. They are strong at home, so they need only steal a road victory early in any of their series to be at an advantage."

One surprise: Kelly wants no part of the Predators, the two-time defending Central Division champs who enter the postseason on a white-hot 9-2-1 run. "The Preds still rely far too heavily on a skilled cast of small forwards who can be contained," Kelly told SportsLine. "Can goalie Pekka Rinne get 16 wins in the playoffs? Doubtful."

Kelly also loves a team with longer Stanley Cup odds than the Knights. Anyone who bets on this long shot could hit it big.

Who wins the Stanley Cup? And which long shot can go all the way? Check out the latest NHL Playoff odds to win below and then visit SportsLine to see who you should back to win the Stanley Cup, all from the Toronto-born analyst who has nailed seven straight NHL picks entering the playoffs.



Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1

Vegas Golden Knights 10-1

Calgary Flames 10-1

San Jose Sharks 12-1

Washington Capitals 12-1

Boston Bruins 12-1

Nashville Predators 12-1

St. Louis Blues 14-1

Pittsburgh Penguins 16-1

Winnipeg Jets 20-1

Toronto Maple Leafs 20-1

Dallas Stars 25-1

Colorado Avalanche 25-1

Columbus Blue Jackets 30-1

New York Islanders 30-1

Carolina Hurricanes 30-1