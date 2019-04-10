NHL Playoffs 2019: Stanley Cup odds, predictions, top picks, teams to avoid from expert on 7-0 run
David Kelly just locked in his picks to win the Stanley Cup
After tying the NHL record with 62 regular-season wins, the Tampa Bay Lightning open the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the betting favorites at 2-1. The Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights fall in behind them at 10-1 in the latest 2019 Stanley Cup odds, while the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals are all at 12-1 to hoist the Stanley Cup at the end of the 2019 NHL playoffs. It all starts Wednesday with five games on the NHL schedule, including the Lightning hosting the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. ET and the Stars heading to Nashville at 9:30 p.m. ET. It's one of the most exciting postseasons in all of sports, so before you make your 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs picks, be sure to check out the NHL playoff predictions from SportsLine hockey guru David Kelly.
He has nailed his last seven picks and nine of his last 10. Anyone following those picks is way, way up. Now, Kelly has examined the odds of every team winning the 2019 Stanley Cup and locked in his top targets and teams to avoid like the plague. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.
We can tell you he's eyeing the Golden Knights (10-1), who reached the Stanley Cup Finals a year ago. Vegas matches up well with the teams on its side of the bracket, Kelly said, and coach Gerard Gallant "is a master tactician. The Knights' style is perfectly suited for playoff-grind hockey. They are strong at home, so they need only steal a road victory early in any of their series to be at an advantage."
One surprise: Kelly wants no part of the Predators, the two-time defending Central Division champs who enter the postseason on a white-hot 9-2-1 run.
The Predators have plenty of postseason experience, winning at least one series in each of their last three trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They'll also have home ice advantage in the first round against Dallas. However, the Predators had to grind out a division championship this season and their stats aren't what you'd hope for from a true Stanley Cup contender.
Nashville ranked just 16th in the NHL in percentage of high danger scoring chances at 50.28 in five-on-five play, but were lucky to score 56.1 percent of the goals generated from those chances during the regular season. That sets up for regression, one of the reasons why they're being oversold at 12-1.
Kelly also loves a team with longer Stanley Cup odds than the Knights. Anyone who bets on this long shot could hit it big.
Who wins the Stanley Cup? And which long shot can go all the way? Check out the latest NHL Playoff odds to win below and then visit SportsLine to see who you should back to win the Stanley Cup, all from the Toronto-born analyst who has nailed seven straight NHL picks entering the playoffs.
Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1
Vegas Golden Knights 10-1
Calgary Flames 10-1
San Jose Sharks 12-1
Washington Capitals 12-1
Boston Bruins 12-1
Nashville Predators 12-1
St. Louis Blues 14-1
Pittsburgh Penguins 16-1
Winnipeg Jets 20-1
Toronto Maple Leafs 20-1
Dallas Stars 25-1
Colorado Avalanche 25-1
Columbus Blue Jackets 30-1
New York Islanders 30-1
Carolina Hurricanes 30-1
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Devils secure top pick in wild lottery
The Devils, Rangers and Blackhawks all jumped into the top three
-
Eight guarantees for the NHL playoffs
Who needs predictions when you have bold GUARANTEES?
-
NHL suspends Voynov for 2019-20 season
Previously suspended for a domestic violence incident, Voynov had been eyeing an NHL comeb...
-
NHL coaching tracker: Quenneville hired
Follow along with coaching changes around the league here
-
Questions heading into the NHL playoffs
Our team of hockey writers has answers to all playoff-related questions
-
Panthers hire Quenneville as head coach
Quenneville, a three-time Stanley Cup champ, reunites with former Blackhawks boss Dale Tallon...