NHL Playoffs 2019: Stanley Cup odds, predictions, top picks, teams to avoid from expert on 7-0 run

After tying the NHL record with 62 regular-season wins, the Tampa Bay Lightning open the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the betting favorites at 2-1. The Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights fall in behind them at 10-1 in the latest 2019 Stanley Cup odds, while the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals are all at 12-1 to hoist the Stanley Cup at the end of the 2019 NHL playoffs. It all starts Wednesday with five games on the NHL schedule, including the Lightning hosting the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. ET and the Stars heading to Nashville at 9:30 p.m. ET. It's one of the most exciting postseasons in all of sports, so before you make your 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs picks, be sure to check out the NHL playoff predictions from SportsLine hockey guru David Kelly.

He has nailed his last seven picks and nine of his last 10. Anyone following those picks is way, way up. Now, Kelly has examined the odds of every team winning the 2019 Stanley Cup and locked in his top targets and teams to avoid like the plague. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's eyeing the Golden Knights (10-1), who reached the Stanley Cup Finals a year ago. Vegas matches up well with the teams on its side of the bracket, Kelly said, and coach Gerard Gallant "is a master tactician. The Knights' style is perfectly suited for playoff-grind hockey. They are strong at home, so they need only steal a road victory early in any of their series to be at an advantage."

One surprise: Kelly wants no part of the Predators, the two-time defending Central Division champs who enter the postseason on a white-hot 9-2-1 run.

The Predators have plenty of postseason experience, winning at least one series in each of their last three trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They'll also have home ice advantage in the first round against Dallas. However, the Predators had to grind out a division championship this season and their stats aren't what you'd hope for from a true Stanley Cup contender.

Nashville ranked just 16th in the NHL in percentage of high danger scoring chances at 50.28 in five-on-five play, but were lucky to score 56.1 percent of the goals generated from those chances during the regular season. That sets up for regression, one of the reasons why they're being oversold at 12-1.

Kelly also loves a team with longer Stanley Cup odds than the Knights. Anyone who bets on this long shot could hit it big.

Who wins the Stanley Cup? And which long shot can go all the way? Check out the latest NHL Playoff odds to win below and then visit SportsLine to see who you should back to win the Stanley Cup, all from the Toronto-born analyst who has nailed seven straight NHL picks entering the playoffs.



Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1

Vegas Golden Knights 10-1

Calgary Flames 10-1

San Jose Sharks 12-1

Washington Capitals 12-1

Boston Bruins 12-1

Nashville Predators 12-1

St. Louis Blues 14-1

Pittsburgh Penguins 16-1

Winnipeg Jets 20-1

Toronto Maple Leafs 20-1

Dallas Stars 25-1

Colorado Avalanche 25-1

Columbus Blue Jackets 30-1

New York Islanders 30-1

Carolina Hurricanes 30-1