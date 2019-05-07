NHL Playoffs 2019: Stars vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 7 predictions from model on 18-9 roll

Home ice advantage is especially valuable in a Game 7, but that might not be the case Tuesday when the St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars in the 2019 NHL Playoffs with a berth in the Western Conference final at stake. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET from the Enterprise Center, where the Blues are just 2-4 this postseason. However, St. Louis is coming off a dominant 4-1 win in which it limited the Stars to 23 shots. Dallas will rely on Vezina Trophy finalist Ben Bishop, who is reportedly healthy despite being seen writhing in pain after taking a slap shot to his collar bone in Game 6. Bookmakers list St. Louis as a -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Stars vs. Blues odds, with the over-under for total goals scored set at five. Before you make any Stars vs. Blues picks or 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff predictions, see what the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered this week on a sizzling 18-9 run on its top-rated money line picks, returning over $1,000 to $100 players.

Now the model has crunched the numbers for Game 7 of Stars vs. Blues in the NHL Playoffs 2019. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also says one side of the money line carries all the value, making it a must-back. That pick is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows St. Louis was the better team during the regular season, finishing six points ahead of Dallas. Despite the Blues' playoff struggles at the Enterprise Center, St. Louis is still 16-6 in its last 22 home games. And the Blues won't be awed by the moment in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs since they have 15 players with Game 7 experience, including Carl Gunnarsson and Patrick Maroon with three games apiece. While St. Louis is 8-8 all-time in Game 7, the Blues are 3-1 in Game 7 versus the Stars.

But just because St. Louis is at home and loaded with playoff experience doesn't mean it is the best value on the Stars vs. Blue money line.

With the exception of Game 6, Dallas has been the better offensive team, with Mats Zuccarello notching a career-high seven points in this series. And when the Stars give up four or more goals like they did in Game 6, they typically respond in a big way, going 12-7.

Bishop will be primed to bounce back after a subpar performance and ranked second in goals-against (1.98) this season. Dallas is 8-2 in its last 10 games as a road underdog.

So who wins Blues vs. Stars? Which side of the money line is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong money-line pick for Game 7, all from the advanced computer model on a sizzling 18-9 run.