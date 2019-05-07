NHL Playoffs 2019: Stars vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 7 predictions from proven model on 18-9 run

A spot in the Western Conference final will be on the line Tuesday night when the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues square off in a decisive Game 7. The action will get underway at 8 p.m. ET from the Enterprise Center as both teams try to move one step closer to the Stanley Cup. Skating to a dominant 4-1 victory in Game 6, the Blues will try to keep the momentum going on their home ice. Meanwhile, the Stars will look to recapture their edge on the road after blowing an opportunity to clinch the series at home Sunday. The health of Stars goalie Ben Bishop will certainly garner plenty of attention after the Vezina Trophy finalist took a slap shot to his collarbone in Game 6. The Stars will also try to generate a more potent offensive attack after attempting just 23 shots in Game 6. Oddsmakers list the Blues as a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Stars vs. Blues odds, with the over-under for total goals scored set at five. Before you make any Stars vs. Blues picks or 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered this week on a sizzling 18-9 run on its top-rated money line picks, returning over $1,000 to $100 players.

Now the model has crunched the numbers for Game 7 of Stars vs. Blues in the NHL Playoffs 2019. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also says one side of the money line carries all the value, making it a must-back. That pick is available exclusively at SportsLine.

After staving off elimination and forcing a Game 7, the Blues will attempt to end a trend of lackluster play in front of their own fans. St. Louis enters Tuesday night with just a 2-4 record on its home ice this postseason. However, after allowing 10 goals in the previous three games, the Blues will continue to lean on goaltender Jordan Binnington's recent dominance.

Binnington has redirected 47 of 50 shots over the last two games, keeping the Blues in the series. St. Louis will now look to end the success of visiting teams in the series after the road squad captured four of the last five matchups. Fortunately for the Blues, they may have history on their side after defeating the Stars in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinal with a 6-1 rout in 2016. The Blues now hope history repeats itself Tuesday night.

But just because St. Louis is at home and loaded with playoff experience doesn't mean it is the best value on the Stars vs. Blues money line.

With the exception of Game 6, Dallas has been the better offensive team, with Mats Zuccarello notching a career-high seven points in this series. And when the Stars give up four or more goals like they did in Game 6, they typically respond in a big way, going 12-7.

Bishop will be primed to bounce back after a subpar performance and ranked second in goals-against (1.98) this season. Dallas is 8-2 in its last 10 games as a road underdog.

So who wins Blues vs. Stars? Which side of the money line is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong money-line pick for Game 7, all from the advanced computer model on a sizzling 18-9 run.