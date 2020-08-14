Watch Now: Rangers Win Draft Lottery ( 1:07 )

After a 3-0 victory for the Avalanche in Game 1, they'll look to go up 2-0 on the Coyotes in the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday. Arizona advanced to this round by knocking off the Nashville Predators 3-1 in their qualifying series. Colorado was 2-1 in its seeding games before this round opened.

The opening face-off from Rogers Place in Edmonton is set for 2 p.m. ET. Colorado is the -190 favorite on the money line in the latest Avalanche vs. Coyote odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total goals scored is 5.5.

This model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. The model seeks the best values on the money line, puck line and total.

Now, the model has set its sights on Avalanche vs. Coyotes. Here are the NHL odds from William Hill and trends for Coyotes vs. Avalanche:

Avalanche vs. Coyotes money line: Arizona +170, Colorado -190

Avalanche vs. Coyotes puck line: Colorado -1.5

Avalanche vs. Coyotes over-under: 5.5 goals

COL: Returned bettors +726 on the money line this season

ARZ: Won as an underdog on the money line three times in the play-in round

Why you should back the Avalanche

Colorado was impressive and opportunistic in Game 1, putting 40 shots on net as they tallied three third-period goals to pick up the win. J.T. Compher, Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen all found the net, while Nathan MacKinnon led the team in ice time and added a pair of assists.

Colorado is one of the best defensive teams in the league, giving up just 2.71 goals per game. MacKinnon provides a lot of the offense and is a threat to be involved in a goal on virtually any shift. He leads the Avs in points (93), goals (35) and assists (58) on the season.

Why you should back the Coyotes

Even so, that doesn't guarantee that Colorado is the better value on the Avalanche vs. Coyotes money line. Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper has been one of the best players in the postseason thus far. He carried the Coyotes to the series win over the higher-ranked Predators, and he kept Arizona in Game 1 of this series until the third period.

Offensively, Clayton Keller, Taylor Hall and Phil Kessel have been some of Arizona's best players in the postseason. All three have record four points each, with Keller leading the way in goals (2). Hall, who was acquired via trade from the Devils earlier this season, has given Arizona more offensive punch as he enters this game with 16 goals, 36 assists and 52 points on the season.

How to make Avalanche vs. Coyotes picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation gives MacKinnon and Keller the best chance to score a goal for their respective side.

So who wins Avalanche vs. Coyotes? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Coyotes vs. Avalanche spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.