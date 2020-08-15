Watch Now: Rangers Win Draft Lottery ( 1:07 )

The Boston Bruins were the NHL's best team during the regular season. That hasn't translated thus far to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. They dropped all three of their seeding games and are now tied 1-1 in a series against the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that swept the New York Rangers in its qualifying series. Boston will look to regain the series edge when these sides meet up on Saturday.

The opening face-off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is set for noon ET. Boston is the -120 favorite on the money line in the latest Hurricanes vs. Bruins odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total goals scored is 5.5.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes money line: Boston -120, Carolina +100

Bruins vs. Hurricanes puck line: Boston -1.5

Bruins vs. Hurricanes over-under: 5.5 goals

BOS: Led the NHL this season in goal differential (+53)

CAR: Had a 19-13-3 record playing away from home in the regular season

Why you should back the Bruins

The Bruins have had a lot of success against Carolina in the playoffs recently. Boston swept the Hurricanes last season in dominant fashion and then took Game 1 this year before Carolina struck back with a Game 2 win. The Bruins are also hoping to get high-scoring wing David Pastrnak (undisclosed) back in the lineup on Saturday after he missed Game 2.

If he's able to go, he completes one of the best top lines in the NHL as he joins Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. If not, Boston still can fall back on a defense that gives up just 2.39 goals/per game. Goalie Tuukka Rask gave up just 2.12 goals/per game during the regular season, and if he plays at that level, Boston has a great chance to get the win on Saturday.

Why you should back the Hurricanes

Even so, that doesn't guarantee that Boston is the better value on the Bruins vs. Hurricanes money line. Carolina's offense is rolling right now, scoring at least three goals in all five games played in Toronto thus far. Dougie Hamilton registered the game winner in Game 2 with 11:30 remaining, giving the Hurricanes confidence that they can make this a series.

Wing Sebastian Aho leads the charge offensively 38 goals and 28 assists. Wing Teuvo Teravainen leads the squad with 48 assists. Carolina has won seven of eight overall dating back to before the shutdown and have won four straight on one day of rest. If Pastrnak, who has 48 goals this season, is unable to go, or less than 100 percent, that also certainly boosts Carolina's chances.

