Watch Now: Making The Transition From Round Robin To Elimination Play ( 1:35 )

The Montreal Canadiens shocked the hockey world during the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers by knocking out the Pittsburgh Penguins. But they ran into a goalkeeper even hotter than Carey Price on their way to a 2-1 loss in Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Philadelphia Flyers. Now it's on two Game 2 on Friday in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, where the NHL's Eastern Conference bubble is being held. The puck drops at 3 p.m. ET and Flyers goalie Carter Hart will be looking to continue his dominance having stopped 84 of the 87 shots he's seen in the NHL bubble.

Hart stopped 27 of 28 Canadiens attempts on Wednesday and Philadelphia got goals from Jakub Voracek and Joel Farabee on its way to a victory. The Flyers are -145 favorites, with the Canadiens listed as +125 underdogs and the total at five goals in the latest Flyers vs. Canadiens odds from William Hill. Before making any Canadiens vs. Flyers picks, check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. The model seeks the best values on the money line, puck line and total.

Now, the model has set its sights on Flyers vs. Canadiens. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NHL odds and trends for Canadiens vs. Flyers:

Flyers vs. Canadiens money line: Philadelphia -145, Montreal +125

Flyers vs. Canadiens puck line: Philadelphia -1.5

Flyers vs. Canadiens over-under: 5 goals

PHI: The Flyers are 13-1 in their last 14 games.

MON: The Canadiens are 5-2 in their last seven games against divisional opponents.

Why you should back the Flyers

The Flyers went a perfect 3-0 during the round-robin portion of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers to earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They outscored opponents 11-3 during those three games. That's largely been a function of great goaltending and high-value chance creating as the Flyers lost the even-strength Corsi battle in two of those three games.

The same rang true for their Game 1 win over the Canadiens, as Montreal dominated the Corsi battle at even strength with 62 shots attempted to Philadelphia's 48. Scott Laughton has five points so far in the NHL bubble and having the second-liner continue to produce will be key with Philadelphia spending a lot of time in the defensive zone.

Why you should back the Canadiens

Montreal similarly spent the first three games of the Pittsburgh series backed up in its own defensive zone, but broke through in Game 4 with a lot more puck possession and better chance creation. The Canadiens had positive Corsi (53.9 percent) and Fenwick (55.0 percent) numbers at even strength in that win and also created seven high-danger chances while the Penguins managed just three.

And even though they dropped Game 1 to the Flyers, the Canadiens continued their solid puck possession and chance creation by winning even strength Corsi (55.5 percent) and Fenwick (56.6 percent). They also created 13 high-danger scoring chances to just eight for the Flyers and if they can get more net-front presence to rattle Hart's cage it'd go a long way towards helping them even the series up.

How to make Flyers vs. Canadiens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation suggests Carey Price cools off and has a save percentage under 90 percent, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Canadiens vs. Flyers? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Canadiens vs. Flyers spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.