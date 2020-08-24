Watch Now: Flyers Advance to Face Islanders in Second Round ( 1:15 )

The top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers look to continue their march through the NHL Eastern Conference playoff bracket when they open up their second-round playoff series against the sixth-seeded New York Islanders on Monday. The puck drops 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. This will be the first time since 1987 that the Metropolitan Division rivals have met in the postseason. Philadelphia ousted Montreal in the first round in six games after dominating the round-robin, and now the Flyers find themselves in the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2012 season. Phliiy had won nine of 10 games before the 2019-20 NHL season was interrupted.

The Islanders took out the Capitals in five games in the first round and advanced in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. New York won all three regular season meetings between the two teams. Philadelphia is a -115 favorite in the latest Islanders vs. Flyers odds by William Hill, while the over-under for total goals scored is five. Before making any Flyers vs. Islanders picks, check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Flyers vs. Islanders money line: Philadelphia -115, New York -105

Flyers vs. Islanders puck line: Philadelphia -1.5

Flyers vs. Islanders over-under: 5 goals

PHI: The Flyers are 5-2 in their last seven playoff games as a favorite.

NYI: The Islanders are 3-11 in their last 14 games as an underdog.

Why you should back the Flyers

Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl all scored as the Flyers ended Montreal's season in a 3-2 Game 6 win on Friday night. It was Hayes' first postseason goal after being the team's second-leading scorer during the regular season. Provorov provided an instant spark as he scored just 28 seconds into the game. Jakub Voracek had four goals and three assists against Montreal in the series.

Carter Hart continued his stellar play as he stopped 31 shots for Philly. He had two shutouts in the series and a .936 save percentage. The Flyers prevailed against the Canadiens despite being outscored 13-11 in six games. Defenseman Matt Niskanen, who was suspended for Game 6 against the Canadiens, will provide another boost with his return to action on Monday. He is the only member of the team to have won a Stanley Cup.

Why you should back the Islanders

New York wrapped up its series with Washington with a 4-0 win on Thursday. Anthony Beauvillier scored twice. He had six goals and three assists in the two series against Washington and the playoff qualifier against Florida. Beauvillier has nine points since the NHL restart.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 21 shots. He will look to build on his 2-0 record vs, Philadelphia in the regular season. He had a .913 save percentage against the Flyers. Varlamov is 7-2 with a .934 save percentage since play resumed. The Islanders allowed eight goals in the five games against Washington. Injured alternate captain Cal Clutterbuck missed the final game against Washington and will be a game-time decision on Monday. Defenseman Johnny Boychuk also missed the most recent playoff game.

