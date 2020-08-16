Watch Now: Rangers Win Draft Lottery ( 1:07 )

The Chicago Blackhawks find themselves in the same position they were the last time they qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs but are hoping for better results. Chicago is in the postseason for the first time since 2017, when it was swept by Nashville in their opening-round series. The Blackhawks hope to avoid a similar fate when they meet the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series on Sunday. The opening face-off at Rogers Place in Edmonton is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Only four of 194 teams have rallied from an 0-3 deficit to win an NHL playoff series, and Chicago has failed to accomplish the feat in 17 attempts. Vegas is a -200 favorite on the money line and Chicago is a +175 underdog in the latest Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks odds by William Hill, while the over-under for total goals scored is six. Before making any Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights picks, check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks money line: Vegas -200, Chicago +175

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks puck line: Vegas -1.5

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks over-under: 6 goals

VGK: The Golden Knights are 7-0 SU in their last seven games after scoring fewer than three goals in their previous contest

CHI: The Blackhawks have lost 11 of the 12 all-time meetings

Why you should back the Golden Knights

Vegas is one of the deepest teams in the league and has yet to lose since the NHL returned to action, going 6-0 in the bubble. The Golden Knights have had 19 players land on the scoresheet, with 14 scoring a goal. Four of them have tallied three goals and three others have scored twice - including William Carrier, whose goals have been game-winners.

The Golden Knights also are strong in net, as both Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury are more than capable of winning games on their own. Lehner, who was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy while with the New York Islanders last season, has gone 7-0-0 since being acquired from Chicago in late February. The 35-year-old Fleury was a three-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh and guided Vegas to the Finals in its inaugural season in 2018.

Why you should back the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks easily could have a 2-1 lead in the series as each of the last two games have been one-goal decisions, including an overtime affair in Game 2. Chicago's top two offensive players have been producing, as former Conn Smythe Trophy winners Patrick Kane and captain Jonathan Toews have registered eight points apiece. Kane has gone five games without a goal but has notched four assists over his last two contests.

Toews has been limited to one assist in the series but was one of the top scorers in the Blackhawks' qualifier series against Edmonton with four goals and three assists. Rookie Dominik Kubalik is tied with Toews for the team lead with four tallies after finishing three behind Kane (33) for first on the club in 2019-20. Meanwhile, defenseman Olli Maatta has produced three goals in the playoffs after recording only four during the regular season.

