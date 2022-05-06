The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the most exciting postseason formats in sports. For the first time in three years, each NHL team played a full 82-game regular season schedule without an interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The divisions were completely back to normal with teams being permitted to cross the border and play in Canada and vice versa.

The Florida Panthers captured the President's Trophy as the team with the most points around the league. Equipped with one of the deepest rosters in the NHL, the Panthers finished with a 58-18-6 record and a grand total of 122 points when the regular season dust settled.

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The playoff format has the team with the most points taking on the second Wild Card team in the opening round in each conference. The division winner with the second-most points will face off with the top Wild Card team.

Each series will be in a best-of-seven format

The home ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the opening two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most regular season points has home ice in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Finals.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information



TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1 I Recap

Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m. | at WSH | TV: ESPN

Game 4: Monday, May 9, 7 p.m. | at WSH | TV: TBS

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 11, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 13, TBD | at WSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 15, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

(2) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3 I Recap

Game 3: Friday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. | at TB | TV: TBS

Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 7 p.m. | at TB | TV: TBS

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 10, TBD | at TOR | TV: TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 12, TBD | at TB | TV: TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 14, TBD | at TOR | TV: TBD

(1) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (WC1) Boston Bruins

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2 I Recap

Game 3: Friday, May 6, 7 p.m. | at BOS | TV: TNT

Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 12:30 p.m. | at BOS | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 10, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 12, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 14, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

(2) New York Rangers vs. (3) Pittsburgh Penguins

Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT) | Recap

Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2 | Recap

Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 7 p.m. | at PIT | TV: TNT

Game 4: Monday, May 9, 7 p.m. | at PIT | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 11, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 13, TBD | at PIT | TV: TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 15, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Colorado Avalanche vs. (WC2) Nashville Predators

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 4:30 p.m. | at NSH | TV: TNT

Game 4: Monday, May 9, 9:30 p.m. | at NSH | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 11, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 13, TBD | at NSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 15, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

(2) Minnesota Wild vs. (3) St. Louis Blues

Game 1: Blues 4, Wild 0 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 6, Blues 2 I Recap

Game 3: Friday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. | at STL | TV: TNT

Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 4:30 p.m. | at STL | TV: TBS

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 10, TBD | at MIN | TV: TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 12, TBD | at STL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 14, TBD | at MIN | TV: TBD

(1) Calgary Flames vs. (WC1) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 2, Flames 0 | Recap

Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT

Game 4: Monday, May 9, 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TBS

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 11, TBD | at CAL | TV: TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 13, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 15, TBD | at CAL | TV: TBD

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0 I Recap

Game 3: Friday, May 6, 10 p.m. | at LA | TV: TBS

Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 10 p.m. | at LA | TV: TBS

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 10, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 12, TBD | at LAK | TV: TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 14, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD