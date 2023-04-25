Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar has been suspended one game by the NHL following a hearing on Tuesday. Makar's suspension stems from a hit he made on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann in Game 4.

Makar's hit took place halfway through the opening period of Monday's game, when McCann was stopped on a breakaway attempt. When McCann was in the corner following the play, Makar delivered an extremely physical hit on him up against the boards:

McCann was hurt on the play and didn't return to Monday's contest. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol has already announced that McCann has been ruled out for Game 5.

"Late hit. Really late. No puck in play. Our 40-goal scorer not available for the rest of the game," Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said following Game 4, according to SportsNet. "I disagree with (the penalty call), obviously, as I assessed it and looked at it live and for sure looking at it after on video."

Makar was initially given a five-minute major penalty for interference, but following a review, the call was reduced to a two-minute minor.

"I didn't feel like I tried to finish him that far," Makar said. "I feel like if I was in that scenario they would have done the exact same thing. I'm not trying to hurt anybody."

McCann led Seattle with 70 points this season, including a career-high 40 goals. Even without McCann in the lineup, the Kraken were able to come away with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 4 to even the series at two games apiece.