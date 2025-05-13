The Stanley Cup Playoffs have provided us with some thrilling play on a nightly basis, and that remained the case on Monday evening.

The night got underway with the Carolina Hurricanes beating the Washington Capitals, 5-2, on their home ice in Game 4. Forward Taylor Hall paced the Hurricanes with a goal and an assist, including scoring the eventual game-winning goal in the third period. The Hurricanes never trailed and they now own a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers increased their series lead to 3-1 following a 3-0 win against the Golden Knights in their Game 4. Forward Adam Henrique logged a two-goal game, while goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped all 24 shots that he faced on the night.

With another night of heart-pounding hockey action in the books, let's take a closer look at a few impressive performances that came out of Monday's games.

3. Taylor Hall | LW | Hurricanes

Hall was an afterthought when he was acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes in the three-team deal that netted the franchise star forward Mikko Rantanen. A few months later, Hall proved to be the true difference maker in a huge Hurricanes win that has the team just one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in four seasons.

With the Hurricanes clinging to a 2-1 advantage in the third period, forward Jack Roslovic sent the puck the length of the ice where Hall was waiting. Hall ended up ripping a snap shot past the blocker of Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson. The Carolina winger also put his stamp on the game just over four minutes later when he assisted on a goal by defenseman Sean Walker. Hall may not be the lethal scoring threat that he once was, but still possesses the playmaking ability to impact the game in a big way like he did on Monday night.

2. Evander Kane | LW | Oilers

After missing the entire regular season due to multiple injuries, Kane is making quite an impact when his team needs him the most. Kane tallied a goal and an assist, while also dishing out six hits in Monday's win.

At the 13:03 mark of the first period, Kane helped the dig the puck free in front of the net to set up a goal from Adam Henrique, and earned a secondary assist as a result. In the second period, Kane helped extend Edmonton's lead as he was off to the races on an odd-man rush. As Connor McDavid sent the puck ahead, Kane was roaring down the ring before electing to keep the puck, and snapped a shot past Golden Knights netminder Adin Hill. Kane certainly produced offensively in Game 4, but also provided a spark with his physicality. He is able to get under the skin of the Golden Knights, and this was a vintage performance out of Kane.

1. Adam Henrique | C | Oilers

The Oilers' depth definitely shined through on Monday when center Henrique rose to the occasion on the offensive end of the ice. Henrique scored Edmonton's opening two goals and the Oilers never looked back in the massive Game 4 victory.

It marked Henrique's first two-goal game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since he tallied two goals against the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the opening round of the 2012 postseason. Henrique didn't waste any time getting onto the stat sheet in Monday's contest. Just 1:27 into Game 4, Connor Brown was able to steal the puck away behind the net, and fed a wide-open Henrique in front for a one-timer goal. Henrique added his second of the night on a scrum in front that was made possible by Kane freeing the puck. Henrique's line ended up accounting for three goals and two assists on the night. His playoff experience really shined through and Henrique's presence could loom large as the Oilers aim to make a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final.