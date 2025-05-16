The Carolina Hurricanes have advanced to the Eastern Conference finals after defeating the Washington Capitals, 3-1, in Game 5 on Thursday night thanks to a late goal from forward Andrei Svechnikov. In the West, the Winnipeg Jets kept their season alive with a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 5.

Svechnikov found the back of the net for the third consecutive contest after Carolina was struggling to solve Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson throughout the majority of the game. The Hurricanes also received a stellar showing in net from Frederik Anderson, who stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced. Now the Hurricanes are headed to their second Eastern Conference final in the last three seasons.

NHL Playoffs 2025: Stanley Cup schedule, bracket, scores, as Hurricanes advance and Jets force Game 6 Austin Nivison

On the other side of the bracket, the Jets received a vintage performance from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who turned aside all 22 shots he faced and tallied his second shutout of the series. Nikolaj Ehlers registered a pair of goals to pace the Jets' offensive attack.

With another night of playoff hockey in the books, let's take a closer look at some of the most impressive performance from Thursday's action.

3. Andrei Svechnikov | RW | Hurricanes

Svechnikov continued to carry the offensive load for the Hurricanes when it mattered the most. Svechnikov ended up scoring the go-ahead goal, and helped lead the Hurricanes to a 3-1 series-clinching win. In doing so, Svechnikov became just the fourth Hurricanes (or Hartford Whalers) player to score a game-winning goal in the final two minutes of regulation in a playoff game.

Late in the game, defenseman Sean Walker started the rush with an outlet pass before getting the puck on his stick in the offensive zone. After getting the puck from Svechnikov, Walker quickly slid it back to Svechnikov, who scored from what seemed to be an impossible angle at the bottom of the face-off circle.

In a series that had a premium when it came to goal-scoring, Svechnikov consistently rose to the occasion when Carolina needed his offensive acumen. His game-winner was his eighth of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is second behind only Dallas Stars standout Mikko Rantanen, who has nine. Svechnikov will be among the Hurricanes' most important assets when they face the winner of the Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs series in the next round.

2. Connor Hellebuyck | G | Jets

It's been an up-and-down postseason for Hellebuyck, but he showed up in a big way when his team needed him most. Hellebuyck ended up stopping all 22 shots he faced as he helped Winnipeg keep its season alive on Thursday.

Hellebuyck had a bevy of high-octane saves that kept the Stars from flexing their offensive muscles. In the opening minute of the second period, Stars forward Matt Duchene set up defenseman Thomas Harley in front on backhanded shot attempt, but Hellebuyck flashed the leather with a sensational glove save. As impressive as that was, one of Hellebuyck's biggest plays came when he helped turn defense into offense. Later in the second, Hellebuyck stood his ground and used a perfectly-timed poke check to knock the puck away from a cutting Wyatt Johnston in front of the crease, who had been set up by a terrific pass from teammate Mikko Rantanen. As a result, Winnipeg was off to the races and Mark Scheifele ultimately scored on a friendly bounce.

After allowing eight total goals in the previous two games, Hellebuyck looked like a brick wall in between the pipes in Game 5. Hellebuyck has been known to be able to turn it on as he recorded a shutout in Game 2 of this series. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner hasn't been as elite as the Jets may have liked this postseason, but he put forth his best effort to extend Winnipeg's season.

1. Nikolaj Ehlers | LW | Jets

After missing all but two games in the opening round, Ehlers is showing just how vital he is to Winnipeg's offensive attack. Ehlers registered two goals on five shots, while also recording a takeaway in Thursday's contest.

With the Jets on a five-on-three power-play early in the third period, Ehlers gave the Jets some much-needed insurance. Mark Scheifele sent a cross-ice pass over to Kyle Connor, who noticed a wide-open Ehlers around the net. Ehlers skated his way in and was able to slide the puck past the stick and pad of Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger. It marked the fifth goal in four games for Ehlers as he added an empty-net goal. Ehlers now has tallied five goals in the series and continues to be the heartbeat of the Jets offense.