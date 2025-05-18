An emotional and drama-filled Game 6 between the host Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets showcased spectacular play, blistering shots, amazing saves and one gut-wrenching decision on the part of a player who took the ice hours after learning of his father's death.

Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele was informed of his father's unexpected passing before Saturday's morning skate, but with the Jets facing elimination the alternate captain opted to play in what wound up being a classic 2-1 overtime loss.

With the victory, the Stars move into the Western Conference Final for the third straight year, and with the loss it means that the Presidents' Trophy curse -- if you believe in that sort of thing -- continues. But curse or not, it is uncanny that it will now be at least 12 seasons since the team with the best record in the regular season also won the Stanley Cup, making the answer to the trivia question the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks.

With another night of the NHL playoffs in the books, let's highlight the best and brightest with our 3 Stars of the Night.

3. Connor Hellebuyck | G | Jets

You know you were involved in a special game, when you stop 18 of 20 shots, some with the acrobatics of a Cirque du Soleil performer -- and you're only the third star. Hellebuyck almost singlehandedly kept the Jets in the game as they tried to force a would-be Game 7 in Winnipeg Monday night. This skate save on Mikko Rantanen was one of the more unreal ones on the night.

Hellebuyck played more than well enough to win this Game 6 classic, but unfortunately for him, the guy minding the net at the other end of the ice was just a tad bit better.

2. Jake Oettinger | G | Stars

There are saves, good saves, great saves, and then there's whatever this was. Tied at 1 in the third period, with Game 6 very much having a next-goal-wins vibe, Oettinger sprang across the crease to somehow deny Mason Appleton, who essentially had an empty net. With about 8:35 left in regulation, Oettinger supplied Stars fans with an absolute gem -- and Jets fans something to stew over all summer.

1. Mark Scheifele | C | Jets

No, he wasn't on the winning team. And, yes, he committed a tripping penalty in the waning seconds of the third period that led to a power play goal in overtime, but if you can't appreciate what Mark Scheifele did for his team Saturday night then you're missing the bigger picture. Upon learning that Scheifele's father Brad has passed away the previous night, the younger Scheifele decided to play, citing that it's what his dad would have wanted. He would score Winnipeg's lone goal.

Once news of Scheifele's passing broke, the Dallas Morning News reported that some Stars fans even began encouraging fellow Dallas supporters to donate $55 -- his jersey number -- to various charities supported by the Scheifele family. After the game, during the handshake line, several Stars had relatively long chats and embraces with Scheifele while Dallas' PA system blared Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters."