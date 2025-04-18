The 2025 NHL Playoffs are set to begin on Saturday, and there will be a bevy of options every night for the next few weeks. The league has released the complete schedule for the first round, so fans can plan their viewing accordingly.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will try to go for the repeat, but they have to get past the rival Tampa Bay Lightning first. Both teams have legit championship hopes, but one of them will be done at the end of the first round.

A similar situation can be found out West, where the Dallas Stars are attempting to get over the conference final hump. They'll have to deal with the Colorado Avalanche, a team that underwent significant upgrades during the season.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping a win in the Battle of Ontario can spark their first deep playoff run since 2004. The upstart Montreal Canadiens will try to ride their young skill players to an upset of the top-seeded Washington Capitals.

For the complete schedule and results for every first-round matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | 7 p.m. | at TOR | ESPN2

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 | 7:30 p.m.| at TOR | ESPN2

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | 7 p.m.| at OTT | ESPN2

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | 7 p.m. | at OTT | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | TBD | at TOR | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | TBD | at OTT | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | TBD | at TOR | TBD

(2)Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Tuesday, April 22 | 8:30 p.m. | at TB | ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, April 24 | 6:30 p.m. | at TB | TBS, truTV

Game 3: Saturday, April 26 | 1 p.m. | at FLA | TBS, truTV

Game 4: Monday, April 28 | TBD | at FLA | TBD

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | TBD | at TB | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | TBD | at FLA | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | TBD | at TB | TBD

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Monday, April 21 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | ESPN

Game 3: Friday, April 25 | 7 p.m. | at MTL | TNT, truTV

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | 6:30 p.m. | at MTL | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | TBD | at WSH | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | TBD | at MTL | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | TBD | at WSH | TBD

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New Jersey Devils

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | 3 p.m. | at CAR | ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 | 6 p.m. | at CAR | ESPN

Game 3: Friday, April 25 | 8 p.m. | at NJ | TBS

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | 3:30 p.m. | at NJ | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | TBD | at CAR | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | TBD | at NJ | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | TBD | at CAR | TBD

(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues

Game 1: Saturday, April 19 | 6 p.m. | at WPG | TNT, truTV

Game 2: Monday, April 21 | 7:30 p.m. | at WPG | ESPN2

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | 9:30 p.m. | at STL | ESPN2

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | 1 p.m. | at STL | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | TBD | at WPG | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | TBD | at STL | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | TBD | at WPG | TBD

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Saturday, April 19 | 8:30 p.m. | at DAL | TNT, truTV

Game 2: Monday, April 21 | 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

Game 3: Wednesday, April 23 | 9:30 p.m. | at COL | ESPN

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | 9:30 p.m. | at COL | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Monday, April 28 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | TBD | at COL | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | 10 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 | 11 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | 9 p.m. | at MIN | TBS, truTV

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | 4 p.m. | at MIN | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | TBD | at VGK | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | TBD | at MIN | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | TBD | at VGK | TBD

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Monday, April 21 | 10 p.m. | at LA | ESPN2

Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 | 10 p.m. | at LA | TBS

Game 3: Friday, April 25 | 10 p.m. | at EDM | TNT, truTV

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | 9:30 p.m. | at EDM | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | TBD | at LA | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | TBD | at EDM | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | TBD | at LA | TBD