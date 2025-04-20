The Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway. The months long journey to crowning a new champion began with a pair of games in the Western Conference with two tops teams standing tall. The Winnipeg Jets, who won the Presidents' Trophy this season, took care of the St. Louis Blues in their opening game while the Colorado Avalanche dispatched their rival the Dallas Stars in impressive fashion 5-1.

Three more series begin on Sunday with the New Jersey Devils heading to Carolina to take on the Hurricanes, the Battle of Ontario getting underway when the Ottawa Senators take on the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Minnesota Wild facing off with the Vegas Golden Knights.

For the complete schedule and results for every first-round matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | 7 p.m. | at TOR | ESPN2

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 | 7:30 p.m.| at TOR | ESPN2

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | 7 p.m.| at OTT | ESPN2

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | 7 p.m. | at OTT | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | TBD | at TOR | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | TBD | at OTT | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | TBD | at TOR | TBD

(2)Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Tuesday, April 22 | 8:30 p.m. | at TB | ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, April 24 | 6:30 p.m. | at TB | TBS, truTV

Game 3: Saturday, April 26 | 1 p.m. | at FLA | TBS, truTV

Game 4: Monday, April 28 | TBD | at FLA | TBD

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | TBD | at TB | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | TBD | at FLA | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | TBD | at TB | TBD

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Monday, April 21 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | ESPN

Game 3: Friday, April 25 | 7 p.m. | at MTL | TNT, truTV

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | 6:30 p.m. | at MTL | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | TBD | at WSH | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | TBD | at MTL | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | TBD | at WSH | TBD

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New Jersey Devils

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | 3 p.m. | at CAR | ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 | 6 p.m. | at CAR | ESPN

Game 3: Friday, April 25 | 8 p.m. | at NJ | TBS

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | 3:30 p.m. | at NJ | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | TBD | at CAR | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | TBD | at NJ | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | TBD | at CAR | TBD

(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Monday, April 21 | 7:30 p.m. | at WPG | ESPN2

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | 9:30 p.m. | at STL | ESPN2

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | 1 p.m. | at STL | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | TBD | at WPG | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | TBD | at STL | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | TBD | at WPG | TBD

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Monday, April 21 | 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

Game 3: Wednesday, April 23 | 9:30 p.m. | at COL | ESPN

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | 9:30 p.m. | at COL | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Monday, April 28 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | TBD | at COL | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | 10 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 | 11 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | 9 p.m. | at MIN | TBS, truTV

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | 4 p.m. | at MIN | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | TBD | at VGK | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | TBD | at MIN | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | TBD | at VGK | TBD

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Monday, April 21 | 10 p.m. | at LA | ESPN2

Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 | 10 p.m. | at LA | TBS

Game 3: Friday, April 25 | 10 p.m. | at EDM | TNT, truTV

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | 9:30 p.m. | at EDM | TBS, truTV

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | TBD | at LA | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | TBD | at EDM | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | TBD | at LA | TBD