The NHL's best and brightest made big plays on Sunday as the second round of the NHL playoffs continued with a pair of games. Dallas Stars standout Mikko Rantanen remained hotter than a two-dollar pistol, and Sergei Bobrovsky delivered a Game 4 win for the Florida Panthers.

The Winnipeg Jets probably felt pretty good about their defensive game plan after holding Rantanen off the scoreboard in Game 2, but that didn't last long. Rantanen exploded for three more points -- a goal and two assists -- as he powered the Stars to a 5-2 win and a 2-1 series lead.

Rantanen wasn't the only member of the Stars giving the Jets fits. Thomas Harley was doing it in all three zones. A budding star on the blue line, Harley played big minutes defensively while also contributing on offense. He was everywhere in Game 3, and his presence has been invaluable in the absence of Miro Heiskanen.

Finally, the Panthers leveled their series with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 2-2 with a strong effort from Bobrovsky in net. Bobrovsky endured some poor luck in the Panthers' Game 3 win, but he shook that off and made some critical saves en route to a shutout on Sunday night.

With another night of playoff hockey in the books, let's highlight the best performances with our 3 Stars of the Night.

3. Thomas Harley | D | Dallas Stars

Heiskanen still has yet to play in this postseason, but the Stars have been able to weather the storm because Harley has stepped up as a bona fide No. 1 defenseman. Game 3 against the Jets was just the next step toward Harley becoming a household name.

Harley started the game with a secondary assist on Roope Hintz's power play tally, and he also found the back of the net late in the first period when Mikael Granlund found him all alone in the high slot on a delayed penalty. In addition to his offense, Harley was rock solid defensively in tough minutes. According to Natural Stat Trick, Harley led Dallas in five-on-five minutes by a wide margin, and the team controlled 60.9% of the expected goals in those situations.

2. Mikko Rantanen | RW | Dallas Stars

After holding Rantanen off the scoresheet in Game 2, the Jets might've felt like they figured out how to slow down the big Finnish winger. And then Rantanen came out and dropped another three-point game on them as he rebounded from a subpar performance.

Rantanen recorded a goal and two assists in Game 3, and his first goal was a thing of beauty. He got the puck off the rush, spun Dylan Samberg around like a top with a fake shot and picked his spot on Connor Hellebuyck. That was Rantanen's ninth goal of the postseason, which leads the NHL, and he now has at least three points in five of his last six games. Over that span, the red-hot Rantanen has totaled 17 points.

Just to put into context how incredible Rantanen's run has been, the Stars' second goal snapped his streak of 13 straight Dallas goals where he was credited with a point.

1. Sergei Bobrovsky | G | Florida Panthers

In Game 3, Bobrovsky simply couldn't catch a break. He could only watch as multiple goals bounced in off his own teammates, and that type of thing could shake a goaltender's confidence. However, Bobrovsky was unfazed, and he was excellent in a series-tying shutout on Sunday.

The Panthers did an excellent job of making sure Bobrovsky wasn't too busy in Game 4, but the Maple Leafs have a lethal lineup. They don't need much daylight to do some damage, but Bobrovsky never gave them an inch. The Panthers' netminder stopped all 22 shots he saw, and a couple of them came on great chances from Auston Matthews. Bobrovsky saved 1.8 goals above average and thwarted seven high-danger shots, per Natural Stat Trick.