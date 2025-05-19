The Florida Panthers are advancing to the Eastern Conference Final for the third consecutive season. The Panthers mauled the Maple Leafs, 6-1, in front of the Toronto faithful on Sunday night.

The biggest thorn in Toronto's side in this one was Florida defenseman Seth Jones, who played one of the best games of his career. Jones was active offensively, scoring a goal and adding an assist. He was also brilliant defensively, dominating his five-on-five minutes and quickly transitioning from defense to offense after turnovers.

Additionally, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov once again showed how much he means to his team. While absorbing the toughest matchups, he still managed to make an impact on the scoreboard without giving up an inch.

For the fourth straight game, Sergei Bobrovsky was almost unbeatable in goal for the Cats. To Florida's credit, Bobrovsky didn't see too much action, but he was sharp on the rare occasions when the Leafs did get behind the defense.

With another Game 7 in the books, let's take a look at the best and brightest from tonight's game with the 3 Stars of the Night.

3. Sergei Bobrovsky | G | Florida Panthers

In the first three games of this series, Bobrovsky looked much more like a liability than an asset. He allowed 13 goals combined in those contests, and Florida was down 2-1 in the series. Then, in Game 4, Bobrovsky regained his elite form and has played at that level since.

On Sunday night, Bobrovsky spent most of the game watching the Panthers grind the Maple Leafs into a fine powder, but he did have to make a few big saves. In the first period, with the game still scoreless, Bobrovsky had to make some timely stops. His best denial came when he laid out to deny Scott Laughton on a breakaway. If he doesn't make that save, the whole tenor of the game could have changed.

2. Aleksander Barkov | C | Florida Panthers

Tonight was yet another example of how valuable Barkov is to the Panthers' success. Yes, he got on the scoresheet twice, but his biggest impact came on the defensive side of the game. Barkov got the toughest of matchups, and he excelled in those minutes.

Barkov assisted on goals by Jones and Sam Reinhart and was integral on both plays, but his defense is what shined most. Barkov played a lot of five-on-five minutes against Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. According to Natural Stat Trick, Barkov owned expected goals shares of 68.6%, 61.6% and 61.5% in those matchups, respectively. There is no better defensive forward in hockey, and Barkov made that very clear in Game 7.

1. Seth Jones | D | Florida Panthers

These playoffs have been a renaissance for Seth Jones, a player who was withering away on terrible Chicago Blackhawks teams until the Panthers acquire him at this year's trade deadline. Jones has been reborn in Florida, and he stole the show in Game 7 against the Maple Leafs.

Jones opened the scoring when he elected to shoot off the rush on a 2-on-1. It was the correct call because he uncorked a laser that went just over the shoulder of Joseph Woll and under the crossbar. Later that period, Jones started the odd-man rush that resulted in Jonah Gadjovich's tally that made it 3-0. Jones was everywhere, and his most impressive play of the game might have been a goal that was ultimately disallowed. Defensively, Florida wiped the floor with Toronto when Jones was in the game at five-on-five.