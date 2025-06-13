The Edmonton Oilers emerged victorious from a whirlwind Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night and have now tied the series with the Florida Panthers at 2-2.

The Oilers won 5-4 in overtime but only did so after falling behind the Panthers 3-0 in the first period. The Oilers fought all the way back and took a 4-3 lead on a Jake Walman goal with 6:24 left in regulation. But they were unable to close it out -- until extra time. The Panthers forced the third overtime game of the series in dramatic fashion when Sam Reinhart buried a wrister to tie the game at 4-4 with 20 seconds to go in regulation.

In overtime, Oilers star Leon Draisaitl threw the puck on net and it deflected off of Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola's skate through Sergei Bobrovsky's five-hole to tie the series before it heads back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Saturday.

It marked the fourth overtime game-winner of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs for Draisaitl, which establishes a new NHL record.

Entering Game 4, teams that led by three-plus goals at the end of the first period in Stanley Cup Final games were 37-0 all-time. They're now 37-1. In addition, the Oilers became the first team to overcome a three-goal deficit and win a Stanley Cup Final game on the road since the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Seattle Metropolitans in Game 5 back in 1919.

Now the series is headed back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Saturday in a quick turnaround. Will the Oilers seize control of the series? Or will the Panthers fight back and give themselves a chance to hoist the Cup at home in Game 6?

For the complete schedule and results for the Stanley Cup Final, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Oilers 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 6, Oilers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 5, Panthers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Saturday, June 14 | at EDM | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

*Game 6: Tuesday, June 17 | at FLA | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

*Game 7: Friday, June 20 | at EDM | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

Western Conference Final

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 3, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 6, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 6, Stars 3 | Recap

Eastern Conference Final

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 3, Panthers 0 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 0 | Recap

Game 7: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Capitals 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 1 | Recap



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Stars 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Stars 3, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 6: Stars 2, Jets 1 (OT) | Recap

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT) | Recap

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap