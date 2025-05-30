The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will meet in a Stanley Cup rematch. On Thursday night, the Oilers finished off the Western Conference Final with a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 5.

Even though the Stars were the team with their backs against the wall, the Oilers were the more desperate squad from the opening puck drop. Corey Perry scored a power play goal just 2:31 into the game, and Edmonton was off and running. Not long after Perry broke the ice, Mattias Janmark scored on a breakaway thanks to an ill-timed line change by the Stars.

That goal, the second on as many shots for Edmonton, was enough for Dallas coach Pete DeBoer to give goaltender Jake Oettinger the hook.

Casey Smith replaced Oettinger, and he promptly surrendered the first playoff goal of Jeff Skinner's 15-year career, which gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Dallas managed to claw its way back and get the score to 3-2, but that's when Connor McDavid threw on his cape. After a blocked shot flew out of the Oilers' zone and toward center ice, McDavid kicked on the jets to beat Roope Hintz to the loose puck and deke out DeSmith on the breakaway.

McDavid finished the game with a goal and an assist, and he was at his best in this series-clinching matchup. His running mate, Leon Draisaitl, also notched a couple points in the form of two assists.

Additionally, Perry's first-period tally was his seventh of the playoffs, which set a record for the most by any player over the age of 39. Perry has given the Oilers valuable depth scoring thanks to his presence around the crease.

Now that they're through to the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers will get a familiar foe. The Panthers just dispatched the Carolina Hurricanes with ease and are looking to repeat as Cup champs. Edmonton overcame a 3-0 deficit to force a Game 7 in 2024, but can it finish the job this time around?

Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

Game 1: Wednesday, June 4 | at EDM | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

Game 2: Friday, June 6 | at EDM | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

Game 3: Monday, June 9 | at FLA | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

Game 4: Thursday, June 12 | at FLA | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

*Game 5: Saturday, June 14 | at EDM | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

*Game 6: Tuesday, June 17 | at FLA | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

*Game 7: Friday, June 20 | at EDM | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

Western Conference Final

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 3, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 6, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 6, Stars 3 | Recap

Eastern Conference Final

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 3, Panthers 0 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 0 | Recap

Game 7: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Capitals 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 1 | Recap



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Stars 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Stars 3, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 6: Stars 2, Jets 1 (OT) | Recap

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT) | Recap

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap