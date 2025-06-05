Thanks to the lethal duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers have a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final. Those two teamed up for the game-winning goal in overtime to beat the Florida Panthers by a score of 4-3 in Game 1.

Draisaitl made his impact felt almost immediately. Just 66 seconds into the game, he buried a rebound opportunity for the quickest goal to start a Stanley Cup Final since 1976.

The Panthers, to their credit, fought back with a vengeance. They scored three consecutive goals, two by playoff workhorse Sam Bennett, and held a 3-2 lead going into the third period.

Normally, that kind of lead is insurmountable for Panthers' opponents, but not the Oilers. Edmonton needed a big play, and it got one when McDavid set up shop in Gretzky's office behind the net and found Mattias Ekholm crashing the high slot. Ekholm picked up the dish and blasted a shot past Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the score at 3-3.

In overtime, both teams had their chances, but Florida forward Tomas Nosek made the critical mistake when he flung a puck over the glass for a delay of game penalty. That put the Oilers' explosive power play on the ice, and McDavid and Draisaitl teamed up for a fantastic one-timer to lock up the win and a 1-0 series lead.

Stuart Skinner got off to a somewhat shaky start in goal for the Oilers, but he recovered very well after the Panthers took a 3-1 lead. He wound up saving 29 of the 32 shots he faces, and that includes some big stops in overtime.

For the complete schedule and results for the Stanley Cup Final, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Friday, June 6 | at EDM | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

Game 3: Monday, June 9 | at FLA | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

Game 4: Thursday, June 12 | at FLA | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

*Game 5: Saturday, June 14 | at EDM | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

*Game 6: Tuesday, June 17 | at FLA | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

*Game 7: Friday, June 20 | at EDM | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV

Western Conference Final

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 3, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 6, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 6, Stars 3 | Recap

Eastern Conference Final

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 3, Panthers 0 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 0 | Recap

Game 7: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Capitals 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 1 | Recap



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Stars 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Stars 3, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 6: Stars 2, Jets 1 (OT) | Recap

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT) | Recap

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap