After a pair of overtime games to start this Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers made sure we didn't get three in a row. The Panthers blew out the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 to the tune of a lopsided 6-1 score.

Florida jumped in front just 56 seconds into the game when Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand linked up to win a net front battle and beat Stuart Skinner. It was Marchand's fourth goal of the series and his third straight goal for the Panthers.

Things didn't get any prettier for the Oilers from there. Florida dominated every aspect of the game and got under Edmonton's skin all night. By the end of the second period, the Panthers held a 4-1 lead thanks to a pair of brilliant goals from Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett.

Defensively, the Panthers were absolutely dominant. They didn't allow Leon Draisaitl to record a shot on goal, and Connor McDavid was completely neutralized. When that happens, it's nearly impossible for Edmonton to win.

Perhaps the worst part of the game for the Oilers were the self-inflicted wounds. They took three offensive zone penalties and a bench minor in the first period alone. By the end of the game, Edmonton had completely lost its cool, and it piled up 85 penalty minutes as a team. It was hard to believe it was the same Oilers team that went toe-to-toe with the Panthers in Games 1 and 2.

We'll see what kind of response the Oilers have in Game 4 on Thursday night because the Panthers will be looking to replicate this game exactly.

For the complete schedule and results for the Stanley Cup Final, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

