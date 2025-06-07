NHL Playoffs 2025: Stanley Cup Final schedule, bracket, scores, as Panthers even series with double OT win
The Panthers outlasted the Oilers to win Game 2 by a 5-4 decision in double overtime
Brad Marchand put the Florida Panthers on his back, and was able to lift them to a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers in double overtime of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Marchand scored two goals on the night and the series is now tied at one game apiece heading back to South Florida.
The scoring was fast and furious in the early going as the two teams combined to score five goals in the opening period. It marked the highest-scoring first period in the Stanley Cup Final since 2016 when the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks also combined for five goals.
Marchand and teammate Anton Lundell ended up combining to make each of Marchand's goals possible. At the 8:04 mark of the second overtime period, Lundell was able to flip the puck ahead of the pack to Marchand, who tucked the puck off of the pad of Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.
BRAD MARCHAND WINS GAME 2 IN @ENERGIZER DOUBLE OVERTIME 🙌 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/gJPpH215U4— NHL (@NHL) June 7, 2025
It was a chance at redemption for Marchand as he had a chance to win the game in the first overtime period. Marchand received a pass from Carter Verhaeghe and attempted to slide a couple of shots past Skinner in close. However, a rebound attempt rung off the post to keep the game going.
Sergei Bobrovsky had a rough opening period as he surrendered three goals. However, he ended up settling in quite nicely with 41 saves on 45 shots and only allowing one goal over more than three periods.
For the complete schedule and results for the Stanley Cup Final, follow along right here at CBS Sports.
Stanley Cup Final
Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers
Game 1: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 5, Oilers 4 (2OT) | Recap
Game 3: Monday, June 9 | at FLA | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV
Game 4: Thursday, June 12 | at FLA | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV
*Game 5: Saturday, June 14 | at EDM | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV
*Game 6: Tuesday, June 17 | at FLA | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV
*Game 7: Friday, June 20 | at EDM | 8 p.m. | TNT, truTV
Western Conference Final
(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 3, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 6, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 4, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 6, Stars 3 | Recap
Eastern Conference Final
(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0 | Recap
Game 3: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 4: Hurricanes 3, Panthers 0 | Recap
Game 5: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap
Round 2
(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap
Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap
Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap
Game 5: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap
Game 6: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 0 | Recap
Game 7: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap
(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes
Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap
Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Capitals 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 1 | Recap
(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars
Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 3: Stars 5, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 4: Stars 3, Jets 1 | Recap
Game 5: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 6: Stars 2, Jets 1 (OT) | Recap
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT) | Recap
Round 1
(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators
Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap
Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap
Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap
(2)Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap
Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap
(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap
Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap
Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap
Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap
(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New Jersey Devils
Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap
Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap
(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues
Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap
Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap
Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap
(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap
Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap
Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild
Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap
(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap
Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap
Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap