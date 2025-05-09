The second round of the 2025 NHL playoffs rolled along on Thursday night with a pair of Game 2s. In the first, the Washington Capitals notched a 3-1 win to even their series with the Carolina Hurricanes, and then the Edmonton Oilers won an overtime thriller in Vegas.

After getting dominated in the territorial battle in Game 1, the Capitals flipped the script and took the fight to the Hurricanes for much of Game 2. As one might expect, Tom Wilson was right in the middle of everything. He brought his signature physicality, but Wilson also recorded an assist on the game-winning goal and sealed the win with an empty-net tally.

Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson was also terrific with 27 saves on 28 shots against. He didn't face too many tough tests, but he always answered the bell when he did.

NHL Playoffs 2025: Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel headline 3 Stars of the Night after OT thriller Austin Nivison

In the West, the Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights played some bonus hockey after Jack Eichel helped Vegas rally from a two-goal deficit to force overtime. Eichel was dominant as he drove play and recorded assists on each of Vegas' first three goals.

Unfortunately for Eichel and the Golden Knights, that didn't matter as Connor McDavid made the play of the night to win the game and send the Oilers to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead.

Fans craving more playoff hockey won't have to wait long. Friday night will feature Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs and Game 2 between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets. The Leafs are looking to take a 3-0 lead in their series, and the Jets will try to pull even at 1-1 with the Stars.

For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 3: Friday, May 9 | 7 p.m. | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TBS/truTV/Max

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | TBD | at TOR | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at TOR | TNT/Max

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | 6 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 7 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at WSH | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at CAR | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WSH | ESPN



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 2: Friday, May 9 | 9:30 p.m. | at WPG | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 3: Saturday, May 11 | 4:30 p.m. | at DAL | TBS/truTV/Max

Game 4: Tuesday, May 13 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

*Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at Jets | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WPG | ESPN

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | 9 p.m. | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 9:30 | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | TBD | at VGK | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at VGK | TNT/Max

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap