The second round of the 2025 NHL playoffs rolled along on Thursday night with a pair of Game 2s. In the first, the Washington Capitals notched a 3-1 win to even their series with the Carolina Hurricanes, and then the Edmonton Oilers won an overtime thriller in Vegas.
After getting dominated in the territorial battle in Game 1, the Capitals flipped the script and took the fight to the Hurricanes for much of Game 2. As one might expect, Tom Wilson was right in the middle of everything. He brought his signature physicality, but Wilson also recorded an assist on the game-winning goal and sealed the win with an empty-net tally.
Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson was also terrific with 27 saves on 28 shots against. He didn't face too many tough tests, but he always answered the bell when he did.
In the West, the Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights played some bonus hockey after Jack Eichel helped Vegas rally from a two-goal deficit to force overtime. Eichel was dominant as he drove play and recorded assists on each of Vegas' first three goals.
Unfortunately for Eichel and the Golden Knights, that didn't matter as Connor McDavid made the play of the night to win the game and send the Oilers to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead.
Fans craving more playoff hockey won't have to wait long. Friday night will feature Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs and Game 2 between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets. The Leafs are looking to take a 3-0 lead in their series, and the Jets will try to pull even at 1-1 with the Stars.
For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.
Round 2
(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap
Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap
Game 3: Friday, May 9 | 7 p.m. | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max
Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TBS/truTV/Max
*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | TBD | at TOR | ESPN
*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at TOR | TNT/Max
(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes
Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | 6 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max
Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 7 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max
Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at WSH | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at CAR | TBD
*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WSH | ESPN
(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars
Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 2: Friday, May 9 | 9:30 p.m. | at WPG | TNT/truTV/Max
Game 3: Saturday, May 11 | 4:30 p.m. | at DAL | TBS/truTV/Max
Game 4: Tuesday, May 13 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN
*Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at Jets | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at DAL | TBD
*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WPG | ESPN
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | 9 p.m. | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max
Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 9:30 | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | TBD | at VGK | ESPN
*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at VGK | TNT/Max
Round 1
(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators
Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap
Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap
Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap
(2)Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap
Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap
(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap
Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap
Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap
Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap
(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New Jersey Devils
Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap
Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap
(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues
Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap
Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap
Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap
(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap
Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap
Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild
Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap
(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap
Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap
Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap