The second round of the 2025 NHL playoffs provided another night of entertaining hockey as the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights took another step toward the conference finals. The Hurricanes blanked the Washington Capitals in Game 3, and the Golden Knights needed last-second heroics from Reilly Smith.

In Raleigh, Frederik Andersen slammed the door shut on the Capitals' offense for 60 minutes. Andersen stopped all 21 shots he faced for a 4-0 shutout win. He was excellent, and Carolina's offense got contributions from up and down the lineup.

Andrei Svechnikov got the scoring started with a beautiful individual effort in the second period, and Jack Roslovic recorded two points in the win. On the Washington side, Logan Thompson struggled in net, allowing four goals on just 28 shots against. He'll need a bounce back in Game 4 to even the series at two games apiece.

NHL Playoffs 2025: Reilly Smith's buzzer-beater vs. Oilers headlines 3 Stars of the Night

On the other side of the continent, in Edmonton, the Golden Knights and Oilers looked like they were destined for overtime when Connor McDavid tied the score at 3 with just over three minutes left. Smith had other ideas.

With the clock was winding down in regulation, Smith picked up a loose puck in the high slot and made a brilliant play. He pump-faked a pair of Oilers, patiently walked around Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner and banked home the winning goal off Leon Draisaitl's stick with 0.4 seconds left.

Sunday's slate of games has a tough act to follow, but the matchups are primed for more fireworks. First, the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars will play a pivotal Game 3, and then the Toronto Maple Leafs will try to push the Florida Panthers to the brink of elimination.

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TBS/truTV/Max

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | 7 p.m. | at TOR | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at TOR | TNT/Max

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 7 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at CAR | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WSH | ESPN



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Sunday, May 11 | 4:30 p.m. | at DAL | TBS/truTV/Max

Game 4: Tuesday, May 13 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | 9:30 p.m. | at Jets | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WPG | ESPN

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 9:30 p.m. | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | 9:30 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at VGK | TNT/Max

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap