The NHL playoffs continued on Tuesday night with two more second-round series getting underway. The Carolina Hurricanes scored a major road win over the Washington Capitals in overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers took Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights in comeback fashion.

In the early game, the Hurricanes peppered Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson with shots from start to finish. While high-danger chances were harder to come by, Carolina held a clear territorial advantage. Despite that, the Capitals held a 1-0 lead heading into the third period thanks to a goal from Aliaksei Protas.

Halfway through the third period, Logan Stankoven finally broke through for Carolina to tie the game. That score held through the end of regulation until Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin fired a seeing-eye shot through traffic that snuck under Thompson's pad to win the game 2-1.

That play earned Slavin a spot on our 3 Stars of the Night, which highlights the best efforts from around the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL Playoffs 2025: Connor McDavid, Jaccob Slavin among 3 Stars of the Night after heroic performances Austin Nivison

In Sin City, the Golden Knights leapt out to a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to a pair of goals by captain Mark Stone. Just when it looked like Vegas might run away with it, Edmonton got back on track thanks to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. They combined for four points on the Oilers' next two goals, and Zach Hyman buried the game-winner with just a few minutes remaining.

As the Golden Knights were pushing to tie the game, Connor Brown put some icing on the cake with a gorgeous solo effort to seal a 4-2 win and a 1-0 series lead.

Playoff hockey keeps rolling on Wednesday night as the Florida Panthers try to pull even with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2, and the Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars as that series between Central Division foes gets underway.

For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 | 7 p.m. | at TOR | ESPN

Game 3: Friday, May 9 | 7 p.m. | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TBS/truTV/Max

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | TBD | at TOR | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at TOR | TNT/Max

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | 6 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 7 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at WSH | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at CAR | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WSH | ESPN



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Wednesday, May 7 | 9:30 p.m. | at WPG | ESPN

Game 2: Friday, May 9 | 9:30 p.m. | at WPG | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 3: Saturday, May 11 | 4:30 p.m. | at DAL | TBS/truTV/Max

Game 4: Tuesday, May 13 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

*Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at Jets | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WPG | ESPN

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 | 9:30 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | 9 p.m. | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 9:30 | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | TBD | at VGK | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at VGK | TNT/Max

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap