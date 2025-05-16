Anyone who thought the Toronto Maple Leafs were dead after three straight losses to the Florida Panthers may want to check that pulse again. Toronto went into South Florida Friday night and beat the defending champs at their own game with an impressive 2-0 win in Game 6.
The Maple Leafs looked lost in a 6-1 loss in Game 5, and it was fair to question whether they had enough left in the tank to keep the series alive in Game 6. Instead, Toronto went into enemy territory and shut down a Florida offense that just hung a half-dozen goals on the scoreboard the last time out.
Perhaps most importantly for the Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews got the game-winning goal in the third period. He attacked the Panthers off the rush and ripped a wicked wrist shot through Sergei Bobrovsky to break a scoreless tie.
That goal was Matthews' first of the series, and it was a huge moment for the Toronto captain, who was facing a mountain of questions heading into Game 6.
Now, the Maple Leafs and Panthers will play a decisive Game 7 in Toronto on Sunday night. Before that, the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars will play Game 6 on Saturday night, and the Stars have the chance to close out that series on home ice.
For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.
Round 2
(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap
Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap
Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap
Game 5: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap
Game 6: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 0 | Recap
Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | 7:30 p.m. | at TOR | TNT/Max
(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes
Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap
Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Capitals 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 1 | Recap
(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars
Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 3: Stars 5, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 4: Stars 3, Jets 1 | Recap
Game 5: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | TBD
*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | 7:30 p.m. | at WPG | ESPN
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT) | Recap
Round 1
(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators
Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap
Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap
Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap
(2)Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap
Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap
(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap
Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap
Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap
Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap
(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New Jersey Devils
Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap
Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap
(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues
Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap
Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap
Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap
(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap
Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap
Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild
Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap
(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap
Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap
Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap