The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers opened their second-round series against the Maple Leafs in Toronto with a 5-4 loss Monday night, but they nearly flipped a lackluster start into dramatic late comeback, which has been the recent theme of these Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Toronto got a pair of first-period goals from William Nylander, plus tallies from Matthew Knies and Chris Tanev to take what seemed like a commanding 4-1 in the second period. The most controversial play of the night came in the frame when Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolars left the game after an elbow from Panthers forward Sam Bennett caught him on the head. No penalty was called on the play to the disappointment of Leafs coach Craig Berube.

"Elbow to the head," Berube said. "Clear as day. ... I get it, they miss calls. But it's clearly a penalty." Toronto said Stolars was being evaluated, but no update was issued.

Down 4-1 to open the third, the Panthers outscored the Maple Leafs 3-1, on goals from Eetu Luostarinen, Uvis Balinskis and Bennett, but Florida couldn't get the equalizer.

Joseph Woll stopped 17 of 20 shots, which was just enough to provide the Maple Leafs with the 1-0 series lead.

"We didn't look like ourselves," said Paul Maurice, Florida's coach, about his team's start. "And then [we] righted it in the second and after that had a pretty good push in the third." Game 2 will be back in Toronto on Wednesday.

In the other Eastern Conference tilt, the Washington Capitals will take on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals received a tough test from the Montreal Canadiens, but emerged victorious. Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson started off the postseason in impressive fashion with a 2.23 goals-against-average in the opening round. On the other hand, the Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils in five games, and will be looking to reach the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in the past four seasons.

In the Western Conference, the Jets find themselves matched up against the Stars. Both teams are certainly battle-tested after seeing their respective first round series go seven games. The Jets will be looking for a stronger performance out of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who registered a 3.85 goals-against-average in Round 1. Meanwhile, the Stars could see forward Jason Robertson and defenseman Miro Heiskanen return from injury in the second round, which would be a welcome addition after playing the first round without them.

Finally, the Vegas Golden Knights fell behind 2-1 in their opening round series against the Minnesota Wild before winning three consecutive games to close out the series. It was a very balanced offensive performance throughout the series for the Golden Knights, who saw Jack Eichel tally five points over the final three games of the series. The Edmonton Oilers rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the first round. The dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined to register 21 points thus far for Edmonton.

For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 | 7 p.m. | at TOR | ESPN

Game 3: Friday, May 9 | 7 p.m. | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TBS/truTV/Max

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | TBD | at TOR | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at TOR | TNT/Max

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | 6 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 7 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at WSH | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at CAR | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WSH | ESPN



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Wednesday, May 7 | 9:30 p.m. | at WPG | ESPN

Game 2: Friday, May 9 | 9:30 p.m. | at WPG | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 3: Saturday, May 11 | 4:30 p.m. | at DAL | TBS/truTV/Max

Game 4: Tuesday, May 13 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

*Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at Jets | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WPG | ESPN

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 | 9:30 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 | 9:30 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | 9 p.m. | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 9:30 | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | TBD | at VGK | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at VGK | TNT/Max

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap