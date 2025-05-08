The NHL playoffs continued on Wednesday with the Maple Leafs earning a hard-fought win against the Panthers to take a 2-0 series lead, while the Stars edged the Jets in their series opener.
Toronto leaned on their veteran forward group as they made life very difficult for Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. The two sides exchanged goals throughout the night and the Maple Leafs held a 3-2 lead after two periods thanks to a late second-period goal from Max Domi.
Just 5:33 into the third period, Panthers forward Anton Lundell pulled off an impressive goal in which he corralled the puck from his skate and flipped in into the open net to tie the game at 3. However, just 17 seconds later, Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner threw a shot on net that somehow went high over the blocker of Bobrovsky to give Toronto the lead for good.
In Winnipeg, the Jets opened the scoring with a Nino Niederreiter tally early in the second period, but that's when the Mikko Rantanen show began. The Stars' winger scored three consecutive goals in the frame to record the natural hat trick. The final tally came on an attempted pass that was tipped into the net by Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg for a power-play goal that was credited to Rantanen. It marked Rantanen's second consecutive game in which he recorded a hat trick.
His stellar play earned Rantanen a spot on our 3 Stars of the Night, which highlights the best performances from around the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The playoff continue on Thursday as the Capitals attempt to tie their series against the Hurricanes, while the Golden Knights host the Oilers in Game 2 of their series.
For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.
Round 2
(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap
Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap
Game 3: Friday, May 9 | 7 p.m. | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max
Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TBS/truTV/Max
*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | TBD | at TOR | ESPN
*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at TOR | TNT/Max
(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes
Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Thursday, May 8 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | ESPN
Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | 6 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max
Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 7 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at WSH | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at CAR | TBD
*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WSH | ESPN
(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars
Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 2: Friday, May 9 | 9:30 p.m. | at WPG | TNT/truTV/Max
Game 3: Saturday, May 11 | 4:30 p.m. | at DAL | TBS/truTV/Max
Game 4: Tuesday, May 13 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN
*Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at Jets | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at DAL | TBD
*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WPG | ESPN
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 2: Thursday, May 8 | 9:30 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN
Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | 9 p.m. | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max
Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 9:30 | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | TBD | at VGK | ESPN
*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at VGK | TNT/Max
Round 1
(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators
Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap
Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap
Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap
(2)Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap
Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap
(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap
Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap
Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap
Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap
(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New Jersey Devils
Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap
Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap
(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues
Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap
Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap
Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap
(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap
Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap
Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild
Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap
(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap
Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap
Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap