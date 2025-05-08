The NHL playoffs continued on Wednesday with the Maple Leafs earning a hard-fought win against the Panthers to take a 2-0 series lead, while the Stars edged the Jets in their series opener.

Toronto leaned on their veteran forward group as they made life very difficult for Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. The two sides exchanged goals throughout the night and the Maple Leafs held a 3-2 lead after two periods thanks to a late second-period goal from Max Domi.

Just 5:33 into the third period, Panthers forward Anton Lundell pulled off an impressive goal in which he corralled the puck from his skate and flipped in into the open net to tie the game at 3. However, just 17 seconds later, Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner threw a shot on net that somehow went high over the blocker of Bobrovsky to give Toronto the lead for good.

In Winnipeg, the Jets opened the scoring with a Nino Niederreiter tally early in the second period, but that's when the Mikko Rantanen show began. The Stars' winger scored three consecutive goals in the frame to record the natural hat trick. The final tally came on an attempted pass that was tipped into the net by Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg for a power-play goal that was credited to Rantanen. It marked Rantanen's second consecutive game in which he recorded a hat trick.

His stellar play earned Rantanen a spot on our 3 Stars of the Night, which highlights the best performances from around the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL Playoffs 2025: Stars' Mikko Rantanen, Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty among 3 Stars of the Night

The playoff continue on Thursday as the Capitals attempt to tie their series against the Hurricanes, while the Golden Knights host the Oilers in Game 2 of their series.

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 3: Friday, May 9 | 7 p.m. | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | 7:30 p.m. | at FLA | TBS/truTV/Max

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | TBD | at TOR | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at TOR | TNT/Max

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | 6 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 7 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at WSH | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at CAR | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WSH | ESPN



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 2: Friday, May 9 | 9:30 p.m. | at WPG | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 3: Saturday, May 11 | 4:30 p.m. | at DAL | TBS/truTV/Max

Game 4: Tuesday, May 13 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

*Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at Jets | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WPG | ESPN

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 | 9:30 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 | 9 p.m. | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 9:30 | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | TBD | at VGK | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at VGK | TNT/Max

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap