The Edmonton Oilers probably feel like they let Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars get away from them. Initially holding a 3-1 lead, the Oilers let the Stars back in through a series of power play goals, and a brawl after the final seconds ticked off the clock was an ugly way to end the game. Emotions were clearly high, but it was up to the Oilers to regroup ahead of another game on the road.

Regroup they did. Oilers' goalie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves and recorded his third shutout of the season just a couple of nights after allowing five goals to pull the series even at 1-1. Edmonton is no stranger to playing from behind in these Stanley Cup playoffs, and that grit was on display again Friday night with a path to the finals still in sight.

Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes may be less dramatic. The Panthers have been scoring at a blistering, historic pace and now get the overmatched 'Canes at home.

For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

Eastern Conference Final

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0 | Recap

Game 3: Saturday, May 24 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV, Max

Game 4: Monday, May 26 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV, Max

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV, Max

*Game 6: Friday, May 30 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV, Max

*Game 7: Sunday, June 1 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV, Max

Western Conference Final

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 3, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Sunday, May 25 | 3 p.m. | at EDM | ABC/ESPN+

Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ESPN/ESPN+

*Game 5: Thursday, May 29 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN/ESPN+

*Game 6: Saturday, May 31 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ABC/ESPN+

*Game 7: Monday, June 2 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN/ESPN+

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 0 | Recap

Game 7: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Capitals 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 1 | Recap



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Stars 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Stars 3, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 6: Stars 2, Jets 1 (OT) | Recap

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT) | Recap

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap