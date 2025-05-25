The Edmonton Oilers took a 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday and did so in dominant fashion with a 6-1 final in front of a raucous home crowd.
The Oilers scored twice in a 36-second span late in the first period and never looked back. First it was Evan Bouchard who put Edmonton ahead, and then Connor McDavid added on. The Stars briefly cut Edmonton's lead to 2-1 before McDavid scored another late in the second and Zach Hyman added two goals of his own to turn what was once a competitive game into a blowout.
Edmonton's Stuart Skinner was excellent in net, stopping 33 of the 34 shots he faced while Dallas' Jake Oettinger could halt only 18 of the 24 attempts that came his way.
On the other side of the bracket, the Florida Panthers are on the brink of advancing to their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final. Florida put together a five-goal third period to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes, 6-2, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. The game was tied 1-1 when the third period began before the Florida offense exploded with four different players finding the back of the net.
The Panthers now hold a commanding 3-0 series edge and can complete the sweep at home on Monday night.
Eastern Conference Final
(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0 | Recap
Game 3: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 4: Monday, May 26 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV, Max
*Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV, Max
*Game 6: Friday, May 30 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV, Max
*Game 7: Sunday, June 1 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV, Max
Western Conference Final
(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 3, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 6, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ESPN/ESPN+
Game 5: Thursday, May 29 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN/ESPN+
*Game 6: Saturday, May 31 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ABC/ESPN+
*Game 7: Monday, June 2 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN/ESPN+
Round 2
(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap
Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap
Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap
Game 5: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap
Game 6: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 0 | Recap
Game 7: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap
(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes
Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap
Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Capitals 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 1 | Recap
(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars
Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 3: Stars 5, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 4: Stars 3, Jets 1 | Recap
Game 5: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 6: Stars 2, Jets 1 (OT) | Recap
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT) | Recap
Round 1
(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators
Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap
Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap
Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap
(2)Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap
Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap
(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap
Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap
Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap
Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap
(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New Jersey Devils
Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap
Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap
(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues
Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap
Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap
Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap
(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap
Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap
Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild
Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap
(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap
Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap
Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap