The Edmonton Oilers took a 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday and did so in dominant fashion with a 6-1 final in front of a raucous home crowd.

The Oilers scored twice in a 36-second span late in the first period and never looked back. First it was Evan Bouchard who put Edmonton ahead, and then Connor McDavid added on. The Stars briefly cut Edmonton's lead to 2-1 before McDavid scored another late in the second and Zach Hyman added two goals of his own to turn what was once a competitive game into a blowout.

Edmonton's Stuart Skinner was excellent in net, stopping 33 of the 34 shots he faced while Dallas' Jake Oettinger could halt only 18 of the 24 attempts that came his way.

On the other side of the bracket, the Florida Panthers are on the brink of advancing to their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final. Florida put together a five-goal third period to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes, 6-2, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. The game was tied 1-1 when the third period began before the Florida offense exploded with four different players finding the back of the net.

The Panthers now hold a commanding 3-0 series edge and can complete the sweep at home on Monday night.

Eastern Conference Final

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: Monday, May 26 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV, Max

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV, Max

*Game 6: Friday, May 30 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV, Max

*Game 7: Sunday, June 1 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV, Max

Western Conference Final

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 3, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 6, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ESPN/ESPN+

Game 5: Thursday, May 29 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN/ESPN+

*Game 6: Saturday, May 31 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ABC/ESPN+

*Game 7: Monday, June 2 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN/ESPN+

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 0 | Recap

Game 7: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Capitals 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 1 | Recap



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Stars 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Stars 3, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 6: Stars 2, Jets 1 (OT) | Recap

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT) | Recap

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap