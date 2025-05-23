The Florida Panthers have just rolled into Raleigh and embarrassed the Carolina Hurricanes in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final. In Game 2, the Panthers jumped all over the Hurricanes right out of the gate and cruised to a 5-0 win.

The most impressive thing about this win for Florida -- and there's a lot to choose from -- is the way it defended one of the most trigger-happy teams in the NHL. The Panthers limited the Hurricanes to just 17 shots, which is about 14 fewer than their average.

Offensively, the blue line got involved for the Panthers once again when Gustav Forsling scored just 1:17 into the game. That was the 13th goal from a defenseman in this postseason, which is already a franchise record just two games into the conference finals. Sam Bennett also recorded two goals, bringing his playoff total to nine.

It wasn't all roses for the Panthers, though. Following an awkward hit from Sebastian Aho, forward Sam Reinhart left the game and did not return.

On the other side, the Hurricanes have gotten steamrolled through two games in their own building. Now Carolina has to go down to Florida and find a way to get off the mat for a win to keep its season alive.

If the Canes do get a win, it will be their first conference finals victory since 2006. They have now dropped 14 straight games in this round.

Before this series shifts to Sunrise, the Western Conference Final will remain in Dallas for Game 2 between the Stars and Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. The Oilers will try to recover after the Stars roared back from behind for a 6-3 win in Game 1.

For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

