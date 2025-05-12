The Dallas Stars have a 2-1 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets after taking Game 3 by a decisive 5-2 score on Sunday. While the Stars rolled, the Florida Panthers hung on late for a 2-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs to even that series at 2-2.
For the Stars, it was their first home game of the series and they looked very comfortable in their own barn. The teams entered the third period tied at 2-2, but that was when Dallas pulled away with three straight goals. There was some controversy on the game-winning goal by Alex Petrovic after he appeared to kick it intentionally, but the goal stood after a lengthy review.
Mikko Rantanen stole the spotlight once again in Dallas, posting a goal and two assists. He now has 17 points in his last six games, and it's no surprise that Rantanen landed among our 3 Stars of the Night.
In the second game of the day, the Panthers stifled the Maple Leafs for a 2-0 win in Game 4. Sergei Bobrovsky was terrific, stopping all 22 shots he faced. After Bobrovsky dealt with some bad luck in Game 3, he rebounded quite nicely with a shutout performance against a high-powered offense.
Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett had the goals for Florida, and the series will shift back to Toronto for Game 5. Will the home team win a fifth straight game, or can the Panthers break that trend and notch a third consecutive victory? We'll find out on Wednesday.
In the meantime, fans will be treated to a pair of Game 4s on Monday. The Carolina Hurricanes can push the Washington Capitals to the brink of elimination, and the Edmonton Oilers can do the same to the Vegas Golden Knights.
For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.
Round 2
(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap
Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap
Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap
Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | 7 p.m. | at TOR | ESPN
*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at TOR | TNT/Max
(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes
Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap
Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 7 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max
Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at CAR | TBD
*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WSH | ESPN
(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars
Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 3: Stars 5, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 4: Tuesday, May 13 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN
Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | 9:30 p.m. | at Jets | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at DAL | TBD
*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WPG | ESPN
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap
Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 9:30 p.m. | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max
Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | 9:30 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN
*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max
*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at VGK | TNT/Max
Round 1
(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators
Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap
Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap
Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap
(2)Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3) Florida Panthers
Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap
Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap
(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap
Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap
Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap
Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap
(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New Jersey Devils
Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap
Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap
(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues
Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap
Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap
Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap
(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap
Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap
Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild
Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap
Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap
(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap
Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap
Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap