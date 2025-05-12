The Dallas Stars have a 2-1 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets after taking Game 3 by a decisive 5-2 score on Sunday. While the Stars rolled, the Florida Panthers hung on late for a 2-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs to even that series at 2-2.

For the Stars, it was their first home game of the series and they looked very comfortable in their own barn. The teams entered the third period tied at 2-2, but that was when Dallas pulled away with three straight goals. There was some controversy on the game-winning goal by Alex Petrovic after he appeared to kick it intentionally, but the goal stood after a lengthy review.

Mikko Rantanen stole the spotlight once again in Dallas, posting a goal and two assists. He now has 17 points in his last six games, and it's no surprise that Rantanen landed among our 3 Stars of the Night.

In the second game of the day, the Panthers stifled the Maple Leafs for a 2-0 win in Game 4. Sergei Bobrovsky was terrific, stopping all 22 shots he faced. After Bobrovsky dealt with some bad luck in Game 3, he rebounded quite nicely with a shutout performance against a high-powered offense.

Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett had the goals for Florida, and the series will shift back to Toronto for Game 5. Will the home team win a fifth straight game, or can the Panthers break that trend and notch a third consecutive victory? We'll find out on Wednesday.

In the meantime, fans will be treated to a pair of Game 4s on Monday. The Carolina Hurricanes can push the Washington Capitals to the brink of elimination, and the Edmonton Oilers can do the same to the Vegas Golden Knights.

For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | 7 p.m. | at TOR | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at TOR | TNT/Max

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 7 p.m. | at CAR | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at CAR | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WSH | ESPN



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Stars 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Tuesday, May 13 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | 9:30 p.m. | at Jets | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WPG | ESPN

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 9:30 p.m. | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | 9:30 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at VGK | TNT/Max

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap