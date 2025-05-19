Another year has ended in heartbreak for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans. The Florida Panthers went into Toronto for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series and routed the Leafs, 6-1, to reach the Eastern Conference Final for the third consecutive season.

When the teams played to a scoreless tie at the end of the first period, it seemed as though we were headed for an epic Game 7. Then the Panthers took a stranglehold on the game early in the second period and never looked back. Defenseman Seth Jones, who had an exceptional game, kicked off a run of three goals in 6:24 for Florida.

That barrage stunned the Scotiabank Arena crowd, and Toronto had no answer on the ice. The Panthers won the territorial battle by a wide margin, and they added three more third-period goals for good measure.

NHL Playoffs 2025: Seth Jones' big game powers Panthers past Maple Leafs, leads 3 Stars of the Night Austin Nivison

By the end of the game, the Toronto faithful was booing their team, which collapsed after jumping out to a 2-0 series lead. It was an ugly scene that included some fans throwing apparel and drinks onto the ice.

On the other side, the Panthers' Stanley Cup Final defense is still alive. Outside of Jones, they got major contributions from Aleksander Barkov (two assists), Brad Marchand (three points) and Sergei Bobrovsky (20 saves).

The Panthers will now play the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference finals, a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Final. Florida swept Carolina that year.

Out West, the Dallas Stars advanced to take on the Edmonton Oilers following a dramatic overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Thomas Harley got the game-winner to push Dallas through to the Western Conference Final for the third straight year.

For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

Eastern Conference Final

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Tuesday, May 20 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV, Max

Game 2: Thursday, May 22 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV, Max

Game 3: Saturday, May 24 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV, Max

Game 4: Monday, May 26 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV, Max

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV, Max

*Game 6: Friday, May 30 | 8 p.m. | at FLA | TNT, truTV, Max

*Game 7: Sunday, June 1 | 8 p.m. | at CAR | TNT, truTV, Max

Western Conference Final

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Wednesday, May 21 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN/ESPN+

Game 2: Friday, May 23 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN/ESPN+

Game 3: Sunday, May 25 | 3 p.m. | at EDM | ABC/ESPN+

Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ESPN/ESPN+

*Game 5: Thursday, May 29 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN/ESPN+

*Game 6: Saturday, May 31 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ABC/ESPN+

*Game 7: Monday, June 2 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN/ESPN+

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 0 | Recap

Game 7: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Capitals 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 1 | Recap



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Stars 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Stars 3, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 6: Stars 2, Jets 1 (OT) | Recap

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT) | Recap

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap