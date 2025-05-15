The Florida Panthers appear to be back in championship form. After holding serve in Florida in Games 3 and 4, the reigning Stanley Cup champs went into Toronto and blasted the Maple Leafs with six straight goals en route to a 6-1 victory, which sets up a potential close-out game back in South Florida on Friday night.

The six-goal lead was actually part of nine consecutive tallies the Panthers had going back to last Friday's overtime winner in Game 3. Florida won Game 4, 2-0. On Wednesday, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped the first 31 shots he faced, just missing back-to-back shutouts by 66 seconds. Jesper Boqvist and A.J. Greer scored their first career playoff goals, and defensemen Aaron Ekblad, Dmitry Kulikov and Niko Mikkola all found the back of the net as well.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Wednesday night as the Edmonton Oilers have a chance to close out their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights on the road.

For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

Round 2

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at FLA | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at TOR | TNT/Max

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Capitals 2 | Recap

Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | 7 p.m. | at WSH | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at CAR | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WSH | ESPN



(1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (2) Dallas Stars

Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Stars 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Stars 3, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | 9:30 p.m. | at Jets | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 6: Saturday, May 17 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | TBD | at WPG | ESPN

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 | Recap

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | 9:30 p.m. | at VGK | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at EDM | TNT/truTV/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at VGK | TNT/Max

Round 1

Game 1: Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Recap

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Recap

Game 1: Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Recap

Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 4: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Recap

(1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 3: Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 4: Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Recap

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Recap

Game 1: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1 | Recap

Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 7: Jets 4, Blues 3 (2OT) | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Recap

Game 7: Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Recap

(2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Recap

Game 2: Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 6: Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Recap