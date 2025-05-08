In less than three weeks time, the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs already have produced several major moments, and Wednesday evening just added to the list.

The night got underway with the Maple Leafs outlasting the Panthers, 4-3, behind two-point performances from Max Pacioretty, Max Domi and Morgan Rielly. Pacioretty continued his spectacular level of play with a goal and an assist to pace the Maple Leafs, who take 2-0 series lead to South Florida.

NHL Playoffs 2025: Stanley Cup schedule, bracket, scores, as Maple Leafs, Stars earn victories Austin Nivison

Meanwhile, Mikko Rantanen continued his stellar play as he helped lead the Stars past the Jets in a 3-2 win in their series opener. Rantanen registered the first natural hat trick in Stars' history, while goaltender Jake Oettinger turned aside 30 of 32 shots to hold off host Winnipeg.

With another thrilling night of hockey in the books, let's take a closer look at a few spectacular performances that came out of Wednesday's action.

3. William Nylander | RW | Maple Leafs

Toronto has needed offensive production from its core group of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner and John Tavares this postseason. With a goal Wednesday, Nylander has certainly answered the bell. The Maple Leafs star is now tied for second in the league with 13 points in the playoffs behind only Mikko Rantanen. (We'll have more to say on him shortly.)

Nylander scored his sixth goal of the postseason at the 4:18 mark of the second period, which tied the game at 2. Pacioretty secured the puck at center ice and began embarking on a two-on-one with Nylander. Instead of hanging onto the puck, Pacioretty slid a backhanded pass across to Nylander, who corralled the puck and lifted it past Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Nylander now has tallied five goals over his last three games and scored at least one goal in three consecutive contests.

2. Max Pacioretty | LW | Maple Leafs

Since being reinserted into the lineup prior to Game 3 against the Senators in the previous round, there's been few players who have been more impressive than Pacioretty. The veteran forward tallied a goal and an assist, and now has six points in his last three playoff games, including a goal in two of those contests.

Pacioretty made an impact on the game in many different areas throughout Game 2. With the Maple Leafs on the power-play, Pacioretty was coasting in front of the crease and was able to deflect Rielly's point shot just under the crossbar and into the net. In addition to getting into the goal-scoring column, he also showcased his playmaking ability when he assisted on Nylander's goal in the second period.

1. Mikko Rantanen | RW | Stars

Rantanen picked up right where he left off following his sensational Game 7 when he registered a hat trick against his former team. This time, Rantanen recorded a natural hat trick against the Jets to help lift his team to a massive Game 1 road victory. He became the third players in Stars' history -- including the franchise's Minnesota North Stars days -- to tally at least six goals over a span of four playoff games.

Rantanen began his goal-scoring showcase 8:43 into the second period as he displayed a tremendous individual effort. Teammate Evgenii Dadonov uncorked a one-timer that Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was able to stop, but Rantanen swatted the rebound into the net with one hand while falling to the ice in the crease. Rantanen completed the three-goal performance as he was attempting a pass, but it went off of defenseman Dylan Samberg's stick and into the net. The Stars forward continues to have a nose for scoring goals and is making Dallas general manager Jim Nill look like a genius for getting a deal done to acquire Rantanen at the trade deadline.