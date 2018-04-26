NHL Playoffs Bracket 2018: Bruins survive wild Game 7, eight teams left on road to Stanley Cup

What. A. Game. The Boston Bruins are heading to the second round of the NHL playoffs, but only after giving their hometown fans a good scare in a wild Game 7 in Boston. Down 4-3 after two periods of play, Boston stormed back to score four goals in the third period to finish off the pesky Leafs for good.

Now there are just eight teams left in the Stanley Cup playoffs with the second round of the tournament getting underway Thursday night. Who will raise the Stanley Cup at the end of it all?

We've got you covered with how to stay on top of all the action. Be sure to check out the full TV schedule for the remaining first-round games, and stay on top of our individual first-round series breakdowns across both conferences. Here's the full playoff bracket as well, showing each team's road to the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL Western Conference Playoff Bracket

The biggest, baddest contender out of this crop is obvious -- the reigning conference champion Predators, even though the Avs gave them a run for their money at times. The Jets are vaunted as well, though, what with their electric offense. And Vegas seems bent on breaking more records as a legitimate balanced attack.

NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

The juiciest games of this bunch have to be the Bruins-Maple Leafs tilts, if partially because of the fan bases behind them. Some people thought this could finally be the year the Capitals capitalize (hey, a pun?) on lower playoff expectations, and they did just that against the Blue Jackets, coming from behind to take their series. The defending champion Penguins, meanwhile, embarrassed their rivals with an 8-5 series-winning victory on Sunday.

*Note: WC = wild card team