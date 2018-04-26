NHL Playoffs Bracket 2018: Bruins survive wild Game 7, eight teams left on road to Stanley Cup
A look at the entire postseason field -- and who's going up against who for a shot at the Cup
What. A. Game. The Boston Bruins are heading to the second round of the NHL playoffs, but only after giving their hometown fans a good scare in a wild Game 7 in Boston. Down 4-3 after two periods of play, Boston stormed back to score four goals in the third period to finish off the pesky Leafs for good.
Now there are just eight teams left in the Stanley Cup playoffs with the second round of the tournament getting underway Thursday night. Who will raise the Stanley Cup at the end of it all?
We've got you covered with how to stay on top of all the action. Be sure to check out the full TV schedule for the remaining first-round games, and stay on top of our individual first-round series breakdowns across both conferences. Here's the full playoff bracket as well, showing each team's road to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL Western Conference Playoff Bracket
The biggest, baddest contender out of this crop is obvious -- the reigning conference champion Predators, even though the Avs gave them a run for their money at times. The Jets are vaunted as well, though, what with their electric offense. And Vegas seems bent on breaking more records as a legitimate balanced attack.
- No. 1 Nashville Predators vs. WC Colorado Avalanche (Predators win series 4-2)
- No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild (Jets win series 4-1)
- No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC Los Angeles Kings (Golden Knights win series 4-0)
- No. 2 Anaheim Ducks vs. No. 3 San Jose Sharks (Sharks win series 4-0)
NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
The juiciest games of this bunch have to be the Bruins-Maple Leafs tilts, if partially because of the fan bases behind them. Some people thought this could finally be the year the Capitals capitalize (hey, a pun?) on lower playoff expectations, and they did just that against the Blue Jackets, coming from behind to take their series. The defending champion Penguins, meanwhile, embarrassed their rivals with an 8-5 series-winning victory on Sunday.
- No. 1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC New Jersey Devils (Lightning win series 4-1)
- No. 2 Boston Bruins vs. No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs (Bruins win series 4-3)
- No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. WC Columbus Blue Jackets (Capitals win series 4-2)
- No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 Philadelphia Flyers (Penguins win series 4-2)
*Note: WC = wild card team
-
Kapanen scores sick shorthanded goal
The 21-year-old Leafs forward delivered a major momentum swing on the penalty kill
-
Wayne Gretzky buys back mansion he sold
Another win for The Great One, this time over Lenny Dykstra
-
NHL Playoffs: Jets vs. Predators preview
The Central Division rivals will square off with a chance to advance to the Western Conference...
-
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs odds, picks
David Kelly is dialed into the pulse of the NHL and just locked in a play for Game 7 of Bo...
-
'Knight' is newest Vegas police dog
Because there's nothing cuter than a dog in a jersey
-
2018 NHL playoffs schedule and results
Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs